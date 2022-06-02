2022 NFL Offseason Dominos Left to Fall in June

1 of 8

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens and Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals are both Pro Bowl quarterbacks eligible for extensions. Both were also absent during early OTAs—Murray reported on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.



Jackson is set to play on the fifth-year option, and extending the 2019 MVP now makes plenty of sense for Baltimore. There hasn't been much buzz about contract negotiations, though Albert Breer of The MMQB believes this is by design.

"The Ravens believe trust is a huge factor, really, in all areas for Jackson, but especially with the contract negotiation," Breer wrote. "So the circle will be kept small on his contract talks, and I'd expect the Baltimore brass will be protective with information on it."

Murray's situation is a little more complicated. Including his fifth-year option, the Oklahoma product is under control for two more seasons. So, while the Ravens may have to tag Jackson next year and play the year-to-year game if they don't sign an extension, the Cardinals don't have to rush.

This doesn't mean that Arizona won't lock up Murray in the coming months.

"I feel like we'll be able to get something done this summer," general manager John Keim told the Pat McAfee Show (h/t Darren Urban of the team's official website).

Negotiating an extension may be tricky in the wake of the five-year, $230 million, fully guaranteed deal that Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns this offseason. However, no one should be surprised to see Murray, Jackson or both get paid before the start of the preseason.