Latest WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Match Card and Picks After Go-Home Raw

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

As WWE's stacked summer season gets underway, the stars of SmackDown and Raw will first have Hell in a Cell to overcome this Sunday in Chicago.

Similar to WrestleMania Backlash, this weekend's show has suffered from a weak build on both brands. Prior to Monday night, only four matches were advertised for the card and two more have since been made official.

AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan vs. Judgement Day in six-person tag team action as well as Theory vs. Mustafa Ali for the United States Championship have both been added. The Usos vs. Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship is also a possibility after what went down on Raw.

Needless to say, it will be a very Raw-heavy show, an indictment on how uneventful SmackDown has been lately.

More matches are bound to be announced before Sunday night, specifically on the blue brand, but the lineup looks solid on paper as it stands. Sometimes the pay-per-views with the least amount of buildup end up far exceeding expectations and that could be the case with Hell in a Cell.

Here's the latest match card for the upcoming event and picks for each bout.