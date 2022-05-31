Latest WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Match Card and Picks After Go-Home Raw

Latest WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Match Card and Picks After Go-Home RawMay 31, 2022
As WWE's stacked summer season gets underway, the stars of SmackDown and Raw will first have Hell in a Cell to overcome this Sunday in Chicago.
Similar to WrestleMania Backlash, this weekend's show has suffered from a weak build on both brands. Prior to Monday night, only four matches were advertised for the card and two more have since been made official.
AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan vs. Judgement Day in six-person tag team action as well as Theory vs. Mustafa Ali for the United States Championship have both been added. The Usos vs. Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship is also a possibility after what went down on Raw.
Needless to say, it will be a very Raw-heavy show, an indictment on how uneventful SmackDown has been lately.
More matches are bound to be announced before Sunday night, specifically on the blue brand, but the lineup looks solid on paper as it stands. Sometimes the pay-per-views with the least amount of buildup end up far exceeding expectations and that could be the case with Hell in a Cell.
Here's the latest match card for the upcoming event and picks for each bout.
Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel
This is an example of a storyline that has no business being as entertaining as it has been these past two months.
Every viewer's opinion will vary, but what can't be argued is that Kevin Owens has made this feud work to the best of his ability. It's also the most interesting the Elias character has been in several years.
KO has refused to believe Elias and Ezekiel are two separate people, and a win over the musician's younger brother would go a long way in helping his case. Ezekiel, on the other hand, is looking to pick up the biggest victory of his Raw run to date.
This contest could go either way, but Owens winning is probably the smarter outcome considering he headlined WrestleMania 38 with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin two months ago. Ezekiel would gain quite a lot from beating The Prizefighter, but then it becomes a question of where he goes from there.
Whether this continues beyond Hell in a Cell remains to be seen. Regardless of the outcome, it's possible the program will have more juice if another wrinkle is added to the story.
Theory vs. Mustafa Ali (United States Championship)
Mustafa Ali has been in hot pursuit of the United States Championship since returning to Raw last month following a six-month hiatus. The only person standing in his way of becoming champ, however, is Theory.
It's no secret that officials have been high on Theory since his move to Monday nights in last year's WWE draft. He's had a slow and steady rise, and his U.S. title win on April 18 came at just the right time.
Ali, on the other hand, has indicated in the past that he wants out of WWE. Whether he is still eyeing the exit is unknown, but his documented creative frustration in the company makes it much less likely the company puts a title on him.
Of course, it isn't impossible he takes the title from Theory, especially if the idea is to ultimately convince him to stay when his current contract expires, but it shouldn't happen at Hell in a Cell. The titleholder is early on in his championship run and should be racking up wins for the foreseeable future.
With enough time, this can be an absolute barn burner. Ali will look credible in defeat before falling short in the end.
Bobby Lashley vs. Omos and MVP (Handicap Match)
After almost two months, it's safe to say there isn't anything remotely interesting about the ongoing rivalry between Bobby Lashley and Omos.
To their credit, their matches have mostly been decent and the feud has progressed logically. The All Mighty took the first win at WrestleMania, only for MVP to turn on him and cost him his win against Omos at WrestleMania Backlash.
On paper, the deck is stacked against Lashley with it being a handicap match, but that was actually the smartest stipulation WWE could have booked. Not only does it keep Omos limited in the ring, it also allows the former WWE champion to give MVP his comeuppance by pinning or submitting him for the victory.
The only way this bout should play out is with The All Mighty overcoming the odds and reigning supreme. Omos has benefited from having MVP as his manager, but he is far from ready from any sort of prominent push on his own and he shouldn't be any higher on the card than he is.
Lashley should be built up for a shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship eventually, and his road to the title could start at Hell in a Cell with a win over Omos and MVP.
The Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan
AJ Styles and Edge have been feuding since about a month before WrestleMania 38, and they've managed to keep it engaging for this entire time.
Damian Priest aided The Ultimate Opportunist to victory at The Show of Shows, and Rhea Ripley did the same at WrestleMania Backlash, officially forming The Judgment Day in the process.
Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan, who have formed an alliance of their own on Raw, have attempted to even the odds against the heels but have been shown up every time. The only exception was this week on Raw when Morgan scored a major victory over Ripley, and Judgment Day were left laying afterward.
Styles losing on pay-per-view for the third straight time would be questionable, but building up the heel faction is more important. They need to be kept strong for as long as possible, which is why it's imperative they go over.
The babyfaces pulling out the victory wouldn't eviscerate the heel act, and if anything, they'd finally have their moment for a change. The issue is that Judgment Day need to establish credibility, and a win over three of Raw's most beloved stars would accomplish that.
The addition of a fourth member to the group will be all that fans are speculating during this. That mystery name may come into play at some point, but The Judgment Day winning (relatively) clean would be what matters most.
Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch (Raw Women's Championship)
All signs seemed to point to Bianca Belair defending the Raw Women's Championship against Naomi at Hell in a Cell. As has been well-established by now, The Glow was pulled from the pay-per-view and we have two replacements in the form of Asuka and Becky Lynch.
It may have been an upgrade from an in-ring standpoint, but the whole feud has felt like a mess since plans had to be changed. Lynch and Asuka were already feuding for about a month, but their involvement in the Raw women's title picture has come out of nowhere.
It has been less than two months since Belair became Raw women's champion. In that time, she's had all of one televised title defense, meaning she needs many more before WWE should even consider putting the belt on anyone else.
So, The EST of WWE retaining her title is the safe pick here. Asuka and, specifically, Lynch shouldn't be holding that gold anytime soon, and Belair has a handful of other challengers to defend against.
This will be nothing short of a terrific Triple Threat, but Belair staying in the spotlight with the title as Asuka and Lynch branch back off into their own is the way to go on this one.
Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell Match)
There were no guarantees when Cody Rhodes re-signed with WWE earlier this year and returned at WrestleMania 38 that he'd be booked as a star. However, he's gotten over with the audience completely and is already off to a strong start.
The last two matches between The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins were fantastic, and a third inside Hell in a Cell should be no different. The lack of multiple matches inside the structure may surprise some people, but no feud deserves the stipulation more than anything else does.
Rollins cut a killer promo on Monday's Raw, and Rhodes' rebuttal was beautiful as well. Their pull-apart brawl was the perfect go-home angle for their match and anticipation among fans is at an all-time high.
The former All Elite Wrestling star certainly won't lose anything from being beaten by Rollins, especially since The Visionary will need to win something of note eventually. Then again, it would send the best possible message about Rhodes if WWE has him go undefeated against one of its biggest names.
Despite there being no titles on the line for this one, it feels like the main event due to the bad blood between them and the nature of the stipulation.
Rhodes celebrating his victory on top of the devilish structure could and should be the spectacular visual the show closes on.
Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, has specialized in sports and entertainment writing since 2010. Visit his website, WrestleRant, and subscribe to his YouTube channel for more wrestling-related content.