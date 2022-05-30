Capital One's 'The Match 6': Best Bets for Brady, Rodgers vs. Mahomes, Allen

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

It's never easy to predict what's going to happen during Capital One's The Match series. The charity golf events are known for their trash-talking among some of the top figures in sports, and not everybody on the greens is a professional golfer.

In fact, nobody participating in this year's edition is a pro golfer.

On Wednesday, four NFL quarterbacks will be at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas for The Match 6. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady and the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers will be teaming up to take on the duo of the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen.

So if you think it's been hard to guess what will happen in previous events, that could really be the case this time. Although all four QBs have played enough golf in the past that we may have an idea of what could happen during this high-profile event.

Odds to Win The Match 6

Tom Brady/Aaron Rodgers: -160 (bet $160 to win $100)

Patrick Mahomes/Josh Allen: +140 (bet $100 to win $140)

Via DraftKings Sportsbook

The Brady/Rodgers duo is a strong favorite to win, and there's a clear reason for that: Rodgers is easily the best golfer among this group. The Packers signal-caller has a 4.6 handicap, per the Wisconsin State Golf Association, which is much better than any of Brady, Mahomes and Allen.

Rodgers has even had past success in The Match. In July 2021, he teamed up with Bryson DeChambeau and defeated the pair of Phil Mickelson and Brady at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Mont.

Placing a bet on the Brady-Rodgers team for this edition of The Match is the smart move. It wouldn't be surprising to see them win the match-play contest without having to finish the full 12 holes. But there's not a ton of money to be made with that wager, given the duo's short odds.

Of course, there are prop bets available. And it could be wise to take a gamble on Rodgers' golf skills to try to earn bigger winnings.

There's a good chance Rodgers and Brady will get off to a strong start, as they have the experience advantage over Mahomes and Allen, who have never previously participated in The Match. So a good bet to make is on Rodgers and Brady to win the first hole at +200.

The odds for the veteran pair to lead first are at -140. That should be a safe bet, with a better payout than picking Rodgers/Brady to win the event.

Some other prop bets for The Match 6 include betting on any of the four quarterbacks to notch a hole-in-one or if there's going to be any eagles during the event. But none of them are that proficient at golf, so those are all too risky to put any money on.

Neither Mahomes nor Allen is a bad golfer, so this should be an entertaining event. But Rodgers should make some impressive shots, and Brady is solid enough that he won't slow his teammate's likely momentum. So feel confident on making bets on Rodgers and Brady to have success.

Is it possible Mahomes and Allen surprise us and make things a bit more competitive than expected? Sure. But it's much more likely that Rodgers and Brady cruise to victory.

Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.