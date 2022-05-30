Biggest Takeaways from AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Results

Biggest Takeaways from AEW Double or Nothing 2022 ResultsMay 30, 2022
- Hook and Danhausen defeated Tony Nese and Mark Sterling
- Wardlow defeated MJF
- The Hardys defeated The Young Bucks
- Jade Cargill defeated Anna Jay
- The House of Black defeated Death Triangle
- Adam Cole defeated Samoa Joe
- Britt Baker defeated Ruby Soho
- American Top Team defeated Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti and Frankie Kazarian
- Kyle O'Reilly defeated Darby Allin
- Thunder Rosa defeated Serena Deeb
- The Jericho Appreciation Society defeated Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz
- Jurassic Express defeated Team Taz, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland
- CM Punk defeated Adam Page
Despite some drama dominating the headlines on Saturday night, Double or Nothing went off without a hitch Sunday night in Las Vegas.
The company delivered a show packed to the brim with matches featuring a wide variety of different stars from every division. Here is a complete rundown of the results from the show:
Let's look at some of the biggest takeaways from Sunday's Double or Nothing extravaganza.
Hookhausen Could Be Huge
The Buy-in match featured Hook and Danhausen taking on Nese and Sterling in tag team action. As expected, Hookhausen scored the win.
The surprising part was that it was actually Danhausen who pinned Sterling to win instead of Hook getting the W for his team. Most people would have predicted Hook to get that honor.
Not only did the crowd give them a great reaction from the moment they appeared on screen until the end of the match, but it seemed like Danhausen and Hook were both having a good time.
Comedy in wrestling doesn't always work, but when it does, it's one of the best forms of entertainment you can ask for. Hookhausen works on almost every level, so it would not be shocking to see them continue to keep this alliance going until AEW decides to give one of them a singles push.
In fact, AEW could even push them all the way to the tag titles if Tony Khan feels like this act is a hit. Time will tell, but for now, let's all have fun with it.
Wardlow Is a Future World Champion
After all of the rumors, reports and speculation that were circulating Saturday night on social media, MJF still showed up at Double or Nothing and did his job. And the best part about all of this is he did it perfectly.
MJF put Wardlow over in the best way possible. He made The Wardog look like the most dominant man who has ever set foot in an AEW ring. The 10 powerbombs he took could not have felt good.
After the match, Tony Schiavone informed Wardlow that he was now officially All Elite, which means he is no longer under the thumb of MJF and can pursue his own goals.
The crowd gave him massive reactions throughout the entire fight, so the AEW audience is clearly behind Wardlow. At this point, it would be surprising if he didn't win a world title at some point.
This guy has everything you could want in a marquee star. He has the look, the attitude and the power to be a big draw, and he is pretty decent in the ring, too. It's all starting to click for him. The rest of 2022 might just end up being Wardlow's for the taking.
Two New Arrivals Outshined the TBS Championship Match
Cargill defended the TBS Championship against Anna Jay at the pay-per-view, but the match ended up being slightly off pace and did not live up to their first encounter.
In fact, everything that took place after the bell was more interesting than what happened during the bout. Not only did Stokely Hathaway, fka Malcolm Bivens, show up to support Jade, but Athena Palmer, fka Ember Moon, made her debut for AEW.
We don't know much yet, but it looks like Athena might be going after the TBS title while Hathaway takes over the management duties of Jade and The Baddies from Sterling.
It's too bad the match ended up falling a little short of expectations, but fans are going to be talking more about what happened after it was over anyway.
Having Athena in the division and Hathaway leading The Baddies is going to make the next few weeks very interesting for the women's division.
The Right People Won the Owen Hart Tournaments
The men's and women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments concluded at Double or Nothing with Cole and Baker taking home the wins. They were presented with a huge trophy and two custom belts by Martha Hart.
This booking makes sense on a few different levels. For one thing, Owen spent the majority of his career on TV as a heel, so having two people who fall into the same category win these tourneys is a logical choice.
But when it comes to future storylines, this is even better. Baker and Cole are going to be even more obnoxious about winning these tournaments than Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti have been in recent weeks.
Both victors got a nice reaction from the crowd as Martha presented them with their reward, so AEW might need to consider a babyface turn at some point if they continue to get that kind of response on a regular basis. Luckily, Cole and Baker are good at making a crowd hate them if needed.
Both matches were fun and allowed all four competitors to have some standout moments. Joe was slightly more protected in his loss due to interference from Bobby Fish, but it will be interesting to see how Soho responds to coming up short once again.
This might become part of her character for a little while until she wins a belt or decides to turn heel.
Serena Deeb and Thunder Rosa Deserved a Better Buildup
One of the highlights of Sunday's PPV was the AEW Women's World Championship match between Deeb and Rosa. Not only was it a fun contest, but it helped solidify their places as two of the best pro wrestlers in the company.
Was the match perfect? No, but it was a strong contender for best technical match of the night. Seeing as these two have a shared history going back to their time in the NWA, you would think AEW would have given their storyline a little more attention.
The video package before the show alluded to some of their past encounters, but AEW should have leaned harder into the fact that Deeb beat Rosa for the NWA women's title before both women came to AEW.
Even though the buildup could have been better, the final result is what people will remember the most. Deeb came close, but the champ ultimately secured the win.
At some point, these two will end up in the ring together again. If that happens, AEW needs to make it a major program with a lot of attention paid to making it feel important.
Andrade El Idolo Has an Interesting New Business Partner
While he may have been off getting Married to Charlotte Flair this weekend, Andrade El Idolo still had a presence at Double or Nothing when a video aired showing him introducing Rush to the AEW audience.
For those who are not familiar with him, Rush has worked for Ring of Honor, CMLL, AAA and MLW in recent years. He is a former two-time ROH world champion and a veteran of the business going back to 2007 when he got his start.
He and El Idolo appear to have formed some kind of business partnership, so the nature of their relationship is still somewhat a mystery.
It's going to be interesting to see if they are put into the already-packed tag team division or if both men pursue individual goals as a unit. Either way, having Rush in AEW is going to have a lot of people talking for the next few weeks.
This might not qualify as another person walking through the forbidden door if he signs a full-time deal with AEW, but those details will come out in time. For now, people should go check out some of Rush's previous work to see what they can expect from him in AEW.
AEW Is All in on CM Punk
Only one title changed hands during the PPV, and it was the most important belt in the men's division. CM Punk defeated Page to win the AEW World Heavyweight Championship in a spectacular main event.
This match had a great story to it and allowed both men to look good in different ways. They had a couple of missteps along the way, but the overall performance of both men was as good as you would expect.
With this title change, AEW has confirmed to fans that CM Punk is not just some nostalgia act it brought in to put some young guys over and sell shirts. Management sees him as a figurehead for the company now.
This is a good thing as Punk is one of the most famous wrestlers in the entire company. Having him hold the top title is going to bring more attention to the product. It feels more strategic than anything else.
The Straight-Edge Superstar has proved time and time again that he is still one of the best storytellers in the business, so whoever wins the belt from him eventually is going to benefit big time.
Overall, this was another solid entry into AEW's PPV lineup. There were a couple of matches that could and should have been better, but with 13 bouts to pick from, everybody should be able to find something to like from this event.