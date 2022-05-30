Biggest Takeaways from AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Results

1 of 7

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The Buy-in match featured Hook and Danhausen taking on Nese and Sterling in tag team action. As expected, Hookhausen scored the win.

The surprising part was that it was actually Danhausen who pinned Sterling to win instead of Hook getting the W for his team. Most people would have predicted Hook to get that honor.

Not only did the crowd give them a great reaction from the moment they appeared on screen until the end of the match, but it seemed like Danhausen and Hook were both having a good time.

Comedy in wrestling doesn't always work, but when it does, it's one of the best forms of entertainment you can ask for. Hookhausen works on almost every level, so it would not be shocking to see them continue to keep this alliance going until AEW decides to give one of them a singles push.

In fact, AEW could even push them all the way to the tag titles if Tony Khan feels like this act is a hit. Time will tell, but for now, let's all have fun with it.