Ranking the Top 5 Wide Receiver Duos in the NFL Entering 2022

Some of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL can take over a game.

It's no coincidence that both Super Bowl teams boasted a talented one-two punch at the position. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins combined for nine catches, 189 yards and two touchdowns in the big game, while the Rams counted on Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. for 10 catches, 144 yards and three touchdowns.

The 2022 season will feature an interesting blend of established running mates and newly formed receiver duos.

So as we head into the next season, now is a good time to put together the hierarchy of wide receiver pairings. Criteria for the ranking include previous production and projection based on age, health and injury history.

Since we are ranking them as duos, pairs with more evenly distributed production were favored. For example, Cooper Kupp is the best receiver in the game right now, but Allen Robinson II is coming off a weak 2021 campaign, which brings down their combined score.

Essentially, which duo will give opposing defensive coordinators the most headaches in the 2022 season?