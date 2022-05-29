AEW's MJF Dilemma, Current MVPs of WWE, Britt Baker's Booking, More Quick Takes

0 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday, May 29 promises to be a must-see show with what's on tap, and the added uncertainty surrounding some of the matches makes matters that much more exciting.

That especially rings true for MJF's scheduled match against Wardlow, which is currently up in the air after what transpired on Saturday with the three-time winner of the Dynamite diamond ring. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful was the first to report MJF missing his meet-and-greet in Las Vegas and nearly flying home later that night.

What that means for their matchup remains to be seen, but the rest of the lineup has plenty of potential on paper. That includes the finals of the women's Owen Hart Cup between Britt Baker and Ruby Soho, though yet another pay-per-view win for Baker may backfire if she booked to take home the trophy.

Meanwhile, WWE continues to struggle to create stars of their own in the absence of so many inactive notable names. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are already established, but both men have done an excellent job of carrying Raw and SmackDown to the best of their ability in recent weeks.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle Owens and Zayn excelling in their current roles, the latest on MJF's status, why Gunther must win the Intercontinental Championship, and more.