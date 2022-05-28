10 NBA Free Agents Who Need a Change of Scenery

0 of 10

Chris Schwegler/Getty Images

Sometimes, the grass is, in fact, greener on the other side.

Like in the case of these 2022 NBA free agents.

Switching teams can make sense for any number of reasons. Other suitors might pay more, offer a better fit or have the bandwidth to promise a more prominent or steadier role.

Every so often, it's just flat-out time for a change. Things get stale. Or awkward. Or even contentious.

This exercise will cover free agents from every nook and cranny of the It's Time for a Change Club. In many cases, the impetus for a player leaving will be symbiotic. First and foremost, though, we're approaching this from the view of the free agents themselves.

It doesn't matter if their incumbent teams will want to keep them. As of now, their futures seem better off in the hands of another organization.