The Real Winners and Losers from 2022 AEW Double or Nothing

AEW Double or Nothing 2022 had a massive card that stretched over four hours, filled with big matches. While not everything landed, enough did to make this another successful show for All Elite Wrestling.

Hangman Adam Page met the biggest challenge of his career in CM Punk, and an inopportune referee bump cost him the AEW World Championship.

The women's division had a massive night. Thunder Rosa and Serena Deeb had the second best match of the night. Athena arrived in AEW to help fight off Jade Cargill's Baddies.

Paige VanZant debuted in a solid effort. Julia Hart joined The House of Black. Dr. Britt Baker DMD won the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament over Ruby Soho.

Wardlow also got his revenge, taking out MJF with a fire and dominance no one else has managed against The Salt of the Earth.

This night was defined by some big wins and some notable losses. These were the real winners and losers from AEW Double or Nothing.