Patriots' Top Fantasy Football Values for Dynasty, Redraft Leagues

0 of 3

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Offensive depth is a great thing to have if you are the New England Patriots and bad for fantasy football players that draft members of that roster.

The Patriots did not have a 1,000-yard receiver in 2021, but they did have five players record 400 or more receiving yards and had seven guys split up the 24 touchdown catches.

New England added to its depth with the trade for De'Vante Parker. That helps the development of Mac Jones and hurts the potential production of the other wide receivers.

Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor all split time in the top role last season, but none of them were consistent scoring threats because that title belonged to tight end Hunter Henry.

Jones is the real fantasy football winner from the Parker trade since he has another option to throw to, but good luck figuring out what the catch balance will be between all of the Patriots' targets.