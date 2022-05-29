Final AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Picks for MJF vs. Wardlow and Full Match CardMay 29, 2022
Final AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Picks for MJF vs. Wardlow and Full Match Card
The fourth annual AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view is almost here with a stacked card and a ton of potential to be one of the biggest and best events in All Elite Wrestling history.
CM Punk has his first shot at the AEW World Championship, but Hangman Adam Page is not letting go of that title without a fight.
Wardlow will finally get his hands on MJF. Serena Deeb's quest to overthrow Thunder Rosa and go to the top of the women's division may be realized. The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament will come to a close and there will even be an Anarchy in the Arena match!
With all this and more on the lineup, who is most likely to walk out victorious in all these matches?
Before the event begins, let's run down the card one more time and toss out some final predictions!
Buy In: Hook and Danhausen vs. Tony Nese and 'Smart' Mark Sterling
Danhausen and Mark Sterling will provide some silly antics in this match, but the win will ultimately come down to Hook taking out Tony Nese.
Nese has already scored a quick win over Danhausen to look strong going into this. It's time for Hook to even the odds and let the babyfaces celebrate during the free pre-show.
That won't happen by making Nese tap out, though. The setup is clear. Nese and Hook will have a competitive match, Danhausen will get wrecked by Nese, and Hook will force Sterling to submit for the win.
Prediction: Hookhausen wins.
AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Anna Jay
Jade Cargill's matches are always the easiest to call, as her whole gimmick is that she's unstoppable.
Much like how Goldberg wasn't going to lose until the momentum started to shift, Cargill is still on the rise. Nothing at all hints that she's on the decline—least of all that Anna Jay is the one to put an end to that streak.
That's not a knock on Jay. She's done great stuff in the past and is a more than viable star for the future who will continue to climb the ladder. Now is just not her time.
This will be on the shorter side and Cargill will definitely retain.
Prediction: Cargill wins.
Tag Team Match: The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks
The Young Bucks and The Hardys aren't strangers to each other. They've met before and it is a natural fit for those two teams to do battle.
This time around, The Young Bucks have even more experience to bring to the table, while The Hardys are out to prove they've still got it. It should make for an interesting dynamic.
Flip a coin on this one. It makes sense for either team to win. The Young Bucks might have a slight disadvantage, though, if their continued tension with The Undisputed Elite gets in the way.
Don't be surprised if reDRagon inadvertently causes a distraction that costs Nick and Matt Jackson the win, or that Darby Allin helps out Jeff and Matt Hardy in some fashion.
Prediction: The Hardys win.
The House of Black vs. Death Triangle
More often than not, the babyface tends to win the feud at the end. The House of Black have been wrecking everyone they've stepped in the ring with, including scoring the victory at Revolution over PAC, Penta and Erick Redbeard.
It wouldn't be outside the realm of possibility for Malakai Black's team to come out on top yet again to really drive home how dangerous they are and to even set Black up as a contender to Adam Page's title, but if this is to be the finale of this story, Death Triangle has to at least come close to victory.
Since nothing is truly on the line like a trios championship, it could go either way. However, if not just to freshen things up and move on from this story that is several months old, it might be time for Death Triangle to get the win.
Prediction: Death Triangle wins.
MJF vs. Wardlow
MJF tends to lose the big matches with his bitter enemies, and this should be no different. Wardlow is a nigh unstoppable juggernaut who is out for blood. Now that the cuffs are off, it will be hard for MJF to stop that whirlwind of rage and power.
Granted, MJF is smart enough to find a way around it. He's one of the few on the roster who could conceivably figure out a method to cheat, get a cheap pinfall or count-out, and leave with the win on the history books, even if Wardlow destroys him after the match and leaves him like a grease stain on the mat.
For simplicity's sake, let's give the edge to Wardlow. He can beat MJF and get a proper contract with AEW, and their feud can evolve past the initial stage of beating your former employer.
Prediction: Wardlow wins.
Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Final
Both Adam Cole and Samoa Joe would make for great winners of the men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, but Cole has to be the favorite.
That might sound strange, given the size disparity, but what Cole lacks in stature, he more than makes up for in potential outside interference that could sway things in his favor.
Joe has made enemies out of Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, Sonjay Dutt and anyone they're associated with. On top of that, Cole has Kyle O'Reilly (who Joe beat in the semifinals of this tournament) and Bobby Fish as well as even The Young Bucks, who may cause distractions or directly influence the fight on Cole's behalf.
Joe already holds the ROH World TV Championship. It makes more sense for Cole to win this accolade, rather than to double-up on Joe.
Prediction: Cole wins.
Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Final
After watching Cole win the men's tournament earlier in the night, the story heading into the women's final will be the possibility that his girlfriend, Dr. Britt Baker, may do the same and bring the other trophy home, too.
That will make it even better when she comes up short and the win goes to Ruby Soho.
Baker had Jamie Hayter ringside to assist in her victory over Toni Storm. There's a good chance Storm accompanies Soho to the ring to offset that outside interference and evens the odds, allowing the babyface to prevail.
Just as Joe already has a title and it makes sense to give Cole a win, as he hasn't won a belt yet in AEW, the same can be said for Soho. Baker's had her time in the spotlight, but Soho's come up short in every match with something on the line. Winning this will help boost her credibility back to what it was when she first came into the company and before she was sidelined in favor of others to push.
Prediction: Soho wins.
Darby Allin vs. Kyle O'Reilly
Darby Allin is looking for vengeance after Kyle O'Reilly took out Sting. That's as simple as can be, but this is a match that doesn't require more setup than that and knowing how fun it will be to see these two in the ring together.
After what will surely be a back-and-forth contest, the winner will come down to whether Allin will take one too many risks O'Reilly can capitalize on or if that recklessness will pay off.
Both have suffered their losses recently, but since O'Reilly went further in the tournament, it would be nice to see Allin get the win to restore some more of his momentum.
Prediction: Allin wins.
American Top Team vs. Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti and Frankie Kazarian
If Men of the Year and Paige VanZant win this mixed trios match, Sammy Guevara won't be able to receive any TNT Championship matches again while Scorpio Sky holds the title.
Considering how long this feud has gone on, with both trading the belt, it's about time it ends so Sky can move on to other challengers. This is as good of a way to excuse why Guevara wouldn't keep coming after the title as any.
Frankie Kazarian can still fight Sky out of this to keep this storyline going to an extent if AEW isn't ready to fully move on. But it's past time to freshen up the title scene and give that brand spankin' new belt someone new to challenge Sky.
Prediction: American Top Team wins.
AEW World Tag Team Championship 3-Way Match
Part of the fun with the three-way for the tag team titles is that all three teams would make for worthwhile champions going forward.
Jurassic Express is still fantastic. It can easily retain and have more opponents to face in interesting matches down the line.
Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland aren't poised to fight for the other titles right now. Giving them the tag team belts would change the dynamic of the division and present a reset of sorts, while Jungle Boy can potentially feud with Christian if that's where that's heading.
Team Taz has long been worthy of a tag title reign. Starks holding a true championship could even facilitate him losing the FTW Championship to Hook—the rightful heir to that belt.
No matter who walks out with the titles, this match should be a thrill ride.
Prediction: Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus win.
Anarchy in the Arena Match
The Jericho Appreciation Society can't lose its first group match. Winning this legitimizes its claim that sports entertainers beat out professional wrestlers across the board.
Obviously, that will not happen without controversy. Someone will either interfere to make the numbers game unfair, or Chris Jericho will pull out some wizardry that will cost the babyfaces their victory.
With Bryan Danielson's injury, the in-fighting among that group and how there is no defined leader to follow orders from like The Jericho Appreciation Society has, watch out for the heels to be beaten, bruised and battered—but smiling with their hands held high.
Prediction: Jericho Appreciation Society wins.
AEW Women's World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb
Serena Deeb will be the biggest challenge yet for Thunder Rosa. Deeb has established herself as a Jill of all trades with too many moves in her arsenal to have counters for all of them and could very well win the title.
However, Rosa's barely done anything since winning the belt. It would be disheartening to have spent so long watching her chase Baker, beat her, sit on the shelf for weeks and lose the title on her first real obstacle.
Deeb can withstand failing. Can Rosa lose the title and bounce back, or would she just be too damaged to regain her credibility after that point?
It makes more sense for Rosa to retain and to keep establishing each champion as worthy of that title rather than to play hot potato right now and pivot to Deeb, who can still win it at some other time.
Prediction: Rosa wins.
AEW World Championship Match: 'Hangman' Adam Page vs. CM Punk
A case can be made for both Adam Page and CM Punk leaving with the title, which makes this match a bit harder to predict than others.
Page retaining would score him a big victory over a major name to help further legitimize his status as the top dog to any doubters. The cowboy has something to prove, and if he beats Punk, he can take that chip off his shoulder for a bit. It also strengthens the concept of having an AEW born-and-bred champion after the first two were former WWE Superstars.
A win for Punk puts the belt on the more recognizable name, though. The red carpet has been sprawled out for The Second City Savior from the start, and to have him hold the title at some point just makes sense.
But Punk might be less interested in being champion and more into telling compelling stories and having great matches. That is a lot of responsibility, especially going into Forbidden Door.
Are there plans for a champion vs. champion match? Which company gets to have their guy go over, and which agrees to look bad in comparison? Or is there perhaps a challenger for both champions from the opposite brand?
Punk already tweeted about a match with Kazuchika Okada at this show. If he were to challenge for that belt, while someone from New Japan Pro-Wrestling went up against Page, that problem is solved with both champions retaining.
All of this will make more sense in hindsight, but when in doubt, go with the champion holding onto the title.
Prediction: Page wins.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.