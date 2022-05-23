Belmont Stakes 2022: Early Predictions for Rich Strike, Top Contenders

0 of 3

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Preakness Stakes winner Early Voting will be one-and-done in Triple Crown events, but Rich Strike will soon return to the track to race.

While the Kentucky Derby winner is going to be in the field for the Belmont Stakes on June 11, Early Voting won't be. Trainer Chad Brown said Sunday that his colt will not compete in the Belmont and it's undecided when he will return to competition.

Epicenter, who finished second at both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness, is also unlikely to race in the Belmont. Owner Ron Winchell said it's a "stretch" that he could participate in the third and final race on the Triple Crown schedule.

So will Rich Strike, the 80-1 long-shot Derby winner, storm to victory again at the Belmont? Or will each of the three Triple Crown races have a different winner in 2022?

Here's a look at some of the likely top contenders at Belmont Park, along with early predictions for each.