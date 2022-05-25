AEW's Wardlow on TNT Championship Obsession, Powerbomb Plans for MJF, More

1 of 6

During the May 18 episode of Dynamite, Wardlow was tasked by Maxwell Jacob Friedman to take 10 lashes from a leather belt. Once it became clear the strikes were having little or no effect, the heel kicked him below the belt and proceeded to dish out more lashes than he originally stipulated.

As tough as Wardlow proved himself to be during that segment, all of the punishment he has endured in recent weeks has given him a few bruises.

"Well, physically I've been pretty beat up for a number of weeks now ever since Max has listed all these hoops to jump through," he said. "You know, I had Butcher, then I had Lance Archer, then I had Morrissey, you know, three consecutive weeks, and now a complete beatdown while I'm handcuffed. So I've been pretty beat up head to toe like never before for weeks now. So, I'm feeling a little rough."

Despite feeling slightly worn down, Wardlow still no-sold most of the belt shots as if he was being hit by a light breeze. He might have been forming welts within seconds, but it didn't seem to faze him. Now, he is entirely focused on giving MJF more than he bargained for.

"I most definitely have a very high tolerance for pain," Wardlow said. "I think I've just built a pretty strong back over the years and apparently, I have some thick skin because it wasn't as bad as I thought it was gonna be. You know, I took more than 10 lashes. I think he laid it to me pretty good after the shot below the belt.

"But as far as I'm concerned, I owe Max at least a minimum of 10 powerbombs. So I am going to powerbomb him until my arms get weak. I'm going to powerbomb him until he is hurt physically and embarrassed mentally to the point where he's not going to want to show his face in that company anymore.

"So, I'm going to beat him very badly. And then hopefully I can get rid of that contract and obtain a new one. Hopefully with AEW officially."