Dark-Horse 2022 NFL MVP Candidates to Put Your Money on Right Now

This time of the year, a wager on who will win NFL MVP can pay big dividends down the road.

Around this time last year, Aaron Rodgers was listed as one of the favorites but still had 8-1 odds. As the season came to a close, all of the value had dried up. He was the clear-cut favorite at -400 ($400 bet wins $100) at DraftKings Sportsbook.

With most of the major offseason events out of the way, now is a great time to start looking at who might have great value at this point in the race.

All the usual suspects are toward the top of the odds board. Josh Allen (+700), Patrick Mahomes (+900) and Rodgers (+1000) have the best odds. There are 11 realistic contenders who have odds below +2000.

While that covers most of the conventional options, there are a few dark-horse candidates worth considering putting a wager on. Each of those players has odds worse than +2000 at DraftKings Sportsbook but still has a shot based on his team situation, the likelihood of a big statistical season and value at his current odds.