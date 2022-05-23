6 Players Ready to Break out Under New Head Coaches

0 of 6

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Failure often proceeds change in the NFL, particularly with coaching changes. Although, change alone could prove to be quite beneficial to certain individuals.

Players know they go back to square one whenever a new regime takes over.

"It's a complete reset," Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson told reporters about his team's new coaching staff. "Everything I've done in the past with the other coaches, with the other staff, I mean, it really doesn't mean anything too much. I mean, the film is not going to lie to you. But at the end of the day, they want me to show them what I can do in person moving forward."

More on Johnson here in a bit. Otherwise, his final statement is vital. A new staff, new systems and new situations provide opportunities, as long as on-field performers prove what they can do. In some cases, those individuals will be better positioned to succeed.

With that in mind, the following six players have a great chance to emerge as outstanding contributors based on their respective teams' recent changes. Quick note: None of the teams with new coaches, who previously served on the staff only to be elevated into said position, are included.