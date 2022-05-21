X

    Preakness 2022: Final Results, Standings, Payouts and Replay Highlights

    Alex Ballentine@Ballentine_AlexFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2022

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 21: Jockey Jose Ortiz #5 riding Early Voting celebrates after winning the 147th Running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 21, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    Early Voting is the winner of the 2022 Preakness, outrunning the rest of the nine-horse field in the 147th iteration of the race from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. 

    Long shot Armagnac set the pace early with Early Voting trailing just off the pace. Favorite Epicenter made a late push to pass Early Voting but it proved to be too much ground for the Derby and Preakness favorite. Just like the Derby he finished as the runner-up. 

    NBC Sports @NBCSports

    EARLY VOTING TO WIN THE PREAKNESS! With hot and fast conditions, he wins the race by a length and a half. #Preakness147 | @PreaknessStakes https://t.co/Nx6H0QsupD

    Creative Minister rounded out the board finishing a respectable third with Brian Hernandez Jr. aboard. 

    Secret Oath finished fourth after starting off the race trailing the entire field. The D. Wayne Lukas trainee was looking to become the second filly in three years to win the Preakness after Swiss Skydiver won the race in 2020. 

    It was a strong trip for jockey Jose Ortiz. He claimed his first victory in the Preakness and did well to set up the final run for the Woodlawn Vase. 

    Preakness Stakes @PreaknessStakes

    An emotional win for @jose93_ortiz as he claims his first #Preakness victory aboard #EarlyVoting for trainer @TheRealChadCBr1. #Preakness147 🏆 https://t.co/ZCT8VxH9OG

    The field not only had to contend with a talented crop of horses but sweltering heat as temperatures swelled to over 90 in Baltimore. 

    Final Preakness 2022 Results and  Prize Money

    1. Early Voting $900,000

    2. Epicenter $300,000

    3. Creative Minister $165,000

    4. Secret Oath $90,000

    5. Skippylongstocking $45,000

    6. Simplification

    7. Armagnac

    8. Happy Jack

    9. Fenwick

    2022 Preakness Payouts

    1. Early Voting $13.40 $4.60 $3.60

    2. Epicenter $2.80 $2.40

    3. Creative Minister $4.20

    Some of the hype surrounding the second jewel in the Triple Crown was deflated due to Rich Strike's absence. The long-shot Kentucky Derby winner sat out the Preakness. His connections have their eyes set on the 1-1/2-mile Belmont which is set to be run on June 11. 

    "We are going to stay with our plan of what's best for Ritchie is what's best for our group, and pass on running in the Preakness, and point toward the Belmont in approximately five weeks," Rich Strike's connections said in a statement.

    The challenge of making the quick two-week turnaround between races is part of what makes winning the Triple Crown so difficult. 

    While the decision was disappointing for those who root for a horse to join the Triple Crown club every year, the team behind Rich Strike can't be blamed for making a decision that's in the best interest of the horse's health. 

    As an added benefit we now get a Belmont field that is likely to feature the history-making Derby winner and the newly crowned Preakness winner who is just four races into his career. 

    How the two will fare in the Test of Champions in three weeks is now the central storyline for this year's iteration of the American Classics. 

