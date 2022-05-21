Preakness 2022 Odds: Jockeys to Trust, Fastest Horses and More Picks

Preakness 2022 Odds: Jockeys to Trust, Fastest Horses and More PicksMay 21, 2022
Epicenter came up just short in the Kentucky Derby, getting passed by 80-1 longshot Rich Strike near the end for a shocking conclusion to that race. Rich Strike isn't running in Saturday's Preakness Stakes, so could Epicenter win the second leg of the Triple Crown schedule?
Like the Derby, Epicenter is the favorite heading into the race. But with how things transpired at Churchill Downs, it's clear that anything can happen.
Eight other horses will be racing against Epicenter in the Preakness, which is set for Saturday at 7:01 p.m. ET at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.
Here's a closer look at some of the fastest horses and top jockeys set to participate in this year's Preakness, along with odds and predictions for each.
Epicenter (Joel Rosario)
Epicenter (6-5) may not have won the Kentucky Derby, but he recorded his sixth consecutive top-two finish. Now, he appears to be the front-runner heading into the Preakness, a race that trainer Steve Asmussen will be looking to win for the third time.
Joel Rosario returns as Epicenter's jockey, and he'll look to ride the colt to victory at Pimlico. Rosario has won both the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, but he's never been victorious at the Preakness. That could change Saturday.
"We expect a big race and see what he does," Rosario said, per Paulick Report. "He's a very good horse."
Epicenter is starting from the No. 8 post, and it's quite possible he'll break well and take an early lead. If that isn't the case, expect him to work his way to the front in a short amount of time.
Prediction: Epicenter wins the Preakness
Secret Oath (Luis Saez)
Six fillies have won the Preakness, including Swiss Skydiver in 2020. Secret Oath (9-2) will be trying to join that exclusive list on Saturday coming off a win in the Kentucky Oaks earlier this month. The D. Wayne Lukas-trained horse is expected to be among the top in the field.
Luis Saez was the jockey for Secret Oath's Kentucky Oaks win, and that was the first time he had ridden the filly in a race. Now, Saez will aim to win the Preakness for the first time. His only previous victory at a Triple Crown event came on Essential Quality in the 2021 Belmont Stakes.
The Preakness has a strong field of horses. And although Secret Oath should have what it takes to run a competitive race, it may get edged by several colts at the finish.
So while Secret Oath will have a solid showing, the prediction here is that she'll finish just outside of the money.
Prediction: Secret Oath finishes fourth
Simplification (John Velazquez)
Simplification (6-1) has been a solid horse throughout his racing career, which included six consecutive finishes in the money prior to the Kentucky Derby. The Antonio Sano-trained colt ended up fourth at Churchill Downs, but it was still a strong showing.
Now, Simplification has a new jockey. Jose Ortiz rode the colt in the Derby, but he'll be on Early Voting in the Preakness. So that led to John Velazquez getting the opportunity to ride Simplification in this race.
Velazquez has had a ton of success in the past, including winning the Kentucky Derby three times and the Belmont Stakes twice. However, he's never won the Preakness.
Although Velazquez still won't have a Preakness victory after Saturday, Simplification should fare well. Don't be surprised if the colt ends up back in the money again for this race.
Prediction: Simplification finishes third