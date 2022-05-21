Preakness 2022 Odds: Jockeys to Trust, Fastest Horses and More Picks

0 of 3

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Epicenter came up just short in the Kentucky Derby, getting passed by 80-1 longshot Rich Strike near the end for a shocking conclusion to that race. Rich Strike isn't running in Saturday's Preakness Stakes, so could Epicenter win the second leg of the Triple Crown schedule?

Like the Derby, Epicenter is the favorite heading into the race. But with how things transpired at Churchill Downs, it's clear that anything can happen.

Eight other horses will be racing against Epicenter in the Preakness, which is set for Saturday at 7:01 p.m. ET at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Here's a closer look at some of the fastest horses and top jockeys set to participate in this year's Preakness, along with odds and predictions for each.