PGA Championship 2022: Predictions, Live Stream and TV Coverage Hub for Saturday

Matt York/Associated Press

Every major winner in the history of Southern Hills Country Club either held the outright lead or a tie for first after 36 holes.

No pressure on Will Zalatoris to keep up that streak, right?

The 25-year-old American has dealt with the pressure of playing on the weekend at majors well over the last two years, but he has yet to be the man to beat.

Zalatoris owns four top-10 finishes at major tournaments, but only one of those was above sixth place. He took second place behind Hideki Matsuyama's dominant performance at The Masters in 2021.

All of the attention on Saturday afternoon will be paid to Zalatoris and whether he can hold the lead and fend off challenges from previous major winners.

Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson and Rory McIlroy lead the list of major-winning golfers at the top of the leaderboard. Mito Pereira sits in between Zalatoris and the trio.

One slip-up from Zalatoris, or a string of birdies from any player beneath him will further increase the pressure throughout the third round and potentially on Sunday.

Most of the other players sitting in red numbers either have major wins, high major finishes, or a ton of experience that could help them make a run at the top five.

The potential displayed by Zalatoris and the talent behind him on the leaderboard should make Saturday the best one yet at the 2022 PGA Championship.