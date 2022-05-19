Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 19

0 of 4

Credit: Impact Wrestling

The journey to Slammiversary on June 19 continued Thursday night on Impact Wrestling with a show that determined the next entrant into Ultimate X for the X-Division Championship, highlighted the Knockouts division ahead of the first-ever Queen of the Mountain match and brought Josh Alexander and Eric Young together in the same ring for the first time since the Violent By Design leader earned a world title opportunity.

Did Mike Bailey or Laredo Kid cash his ticket to Slammiversary, were The Briscoes able to retain their Impact tag titles and who earned momentum in the latest showdown between Honor No More and Bullet Club?

Find out with this recap of the May 19 episode of Impact Wrestling.