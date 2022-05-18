NBA Combine 2022: List of Participants, Schedule and Players to Watch

0 of 3

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The big NBA news from Tuesday night was that the Orlando Magic emerged as the winner of the draft lottery.

With the ping pong balls bouncing their way, the Magic now have the No. 1 pick in the draft, which will be held in Chicago on June 23.

Now that the complete draft order is determined, the focus turns to the pool of draft-eligible prospects that are available to be selected.

That means that all NBA eyes will now turn to the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2022, which got underway on Monday at Wintrust Arena in the Windy City.

Originally, there were 76 players—including top prospects Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith and Paolo Banchero—invited to participate in agility, shooting and strength drills, have their measurements taken and join five-on-five games played by teams around the league ahead of the draft.

But now there will be 83 players scheduled to attend after seven standout players from the G League Elite Camp earned invitations to compete for a chance to be drafted based on their stellar play at the two-day event.

A full list of players expected to attend the NBA draft combine can be found at NBA.com.

While there's a litany of talent that will be on display, here's a quick look at three under-the-radar prospects to keep an eye on.