NBA Combine 2022: List of Participants, Schedule and Players to Watch
The big NBA news from Tuesday night was that the Orlando Magic emerged as the winner of the draft lottery.
With the ping pong balls bouncing their way, the Magic now have the No. 1 pick in the draft, which will be held in Chicago on June 23.
Now that the complete draft order is determined, the focus turns to the pool of draft-eligible prospects that are available to be selected.
That means that all NBA eyes will now turn to the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2022, which got underway on Monday at Wintrust Arena in the Windy City.
Originally, there were 76 players—including top prospects Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith and Paolo Banchero—invited to participate in agility, shooting and strength drills, have their measurements taken and join five-on-five games played by teams around the league ahead of the draft.
But now there will be 83 players scheduled to attend after seven standout players from the G League Elite Camp earned invitations to compete for a chance to be drafted based on their stellar play at the two-day event.
A full list of players expected to attend the NBA draft combine can be found at NBA.com.
While there's a litany of talent that will be on display, here's a quick look at three under-the-radar prospects to keep an eye on.
Marcus Sasser, PG, Houston
Marcus Sasser, who's back after missing five months because of injury, was called up from the G League Elite Camp to the NBA Combine after putting together two days of impressive play.
The former University of Houston point guard showed that he was back in form after recovering from foot surgery and averaged 17 points, 5.5 rebounds and five assists in the camp, including going for 23 points with 4-8 shooting from beyond the arc in one of the scrimmages.
Before his season ended back in December, Sasser was a vital player for the Cougars, a team that surprised everyone in the NCAA Tournament by reaching the Elite 8, where they lost to Villanova 50-44.
The 6-2 guard is athletic, can score the ball and is an effective finisher at the rim.
If Sasser continues to impress at the combine, he'll move back up the draft boards and hear his name called next month.
Darius Days, PF, LSU
Darius Days is another player who earned his spot in the combine based on his play at the G League Elite Camp.
The LSU power forward was brought in for pre-draft workouts by the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.
After spending four years in Baton Rouge, Days was projected as a second-rounder.
But after showing up and showing out at the two-day camp, the Gainesville, Florida, native may have played his way into an earlier draft position.
Coming in at 6'7" and 245 pounds, the All-SEC Second Team selection plays like a bull under the basket and has the motor and mobility that scouts like to see at his size.
He can also put the ball in the basket, scoring 15 points in 15 minutes in Monday's scrimmage.
There are a lot of teams in league that could use Days' physicality and effort, so there's a good chance he gets taken sooner rather than later in the second round.
Kenneth Lofton Jr., C, Louisiana Tech
Kenneth Lofton Jr. entered the transfer portal early last month, so there's a big chance that he decides to stay in school.
But based on his play in the Elite Camp, there's a possibility that he might stay in the draft instead of just testing the waters.
The former Louisiana Tech star came into camp after losing 20 pounds from his 275-pound frame, and it showed.
Despite his size, the 6'7" power forward is nimble and very skilled around the basket. He's physical, has a soft touch under the basket and is a very good passer.
Last season, he earned first-team All-Conference USA honors after averaging 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists, while shooting 53.9 percent from the field for the Bulldogs.
The big man put up 12 points, nine rebounds and had four assists in 18 minutes on Monday, which earned him the right to be at the combine, so look for him to continue to impress scouts in the coming days.
So even if he doesn't stay in the draft, Lofton will leave scouts wanting more for next year's consideration.