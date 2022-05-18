PGA Championship 2022: Latest Odds and Betting Tips for Golf's Top Contenders

0 of 4

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

For the first time since 2007, the PGA Championship is headed to Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. A field of 156 top golfers will battle it out in the second major tournament of 2022, which is set to get underway Thursday.

The last time this event was held at Southern Hills, Tiger Woods was the winner, as he notched his fourth (and most recent) PGA Championship victory. Woods will be in the field this year, marking his second major appearance since returning from injuries suffered during a February 2021 car crash. He finished 47th at the Masters Tournament in April.

The Masters was won by Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world who had never previously won a major. The 25-year-old will now look to win the PGA Championship for the first time after finishing in the top eight each of the past two years.

Here's a look at the latest odds for the 2022 PGA Championship, followed by some betting tips as the start of the tournament draws near.