PGA Championship 2022: Latest Odds and Betting Tips for Golf's Top Contenders
For the first time since 2007, the PGA Championship is headed to Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. A field of 156 top golfers will battle it out in the second major tournament of 2022, which is set to get underway Thursday.
The last time this event was held at Southern Hills, Tiger Woods was the winner, as he notched his fourth (and most recent) PGA Championship victory. Woods will be in the field this year, marking his second major appearance since returning from injuries suffered during a February 2021 car crash. He finished 47th at the Masters Tournament in April.
The Masters was won by Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world who had never previously won a major. The 25-year-old will now look to win the PGA Championship for the first time after finishing in the top eight each of the past two years.
Here's a look at the latest odds for the 2022 PGA Championship, followed by some betting tips as the start of the tournament draws near.
Top Odds to Win
Scottie Scheffler: +1200 (bet $100 to win $1,200)
Rory McIlroy: +1200
Jon Rahm: +1400
Jordan Spieth: +1400
Justin Thomas: +1800
Viktor Hovland: +1800
Xander Schauffele: +2000
Hideki Matsuyama: +2000
Collin Morikawa: +2000
Patrick Cantlay: +2200
Cameron Smith: +2200
Will Zalatoris: +2800
Dustin Johnson: +3500
Shane Lowry: +3500
Tyrrell Hatton: +4000
Complete odds available via DraftKings Sportsbook
Jon Rahm to Finish in Top 10 (+150)
Through the first four months of 2022, Jon Rahm had been playing well, but not quite well enough to win a tournament. That changed at the beginning of May, though, as the 27-year-old won the Mexico Open earlier this month for his first victory of the season.
Now, Rahm will look to keep building momentum in his first time playing at Southern Hills. He'll also be seeking his first win at the PGA Championship, as his lone major victory remains the 2021 U.S. Open.
The reason for Rahm's solid play this year? It appears to be a change in footwear, as he's benefited from a custom insole for his new pair of shoes.
"I think it's allowed me to be a little bit more stable and up my ball speed and my swing speed without being concerned," Rahm said, per Ryan Lavner of Golf Channel. "I think I can keep that speed up the first tee shot on Thursday to the last one on Sunday a little bit more consistently."
It seems quite likely that Rahm is going to keep playing well this weekend. That's why one of the safest bets should be to place money on him finishing in the top 10. He could even win the tournament, but at the least, expect him to be close to the top of the leaderboard.
Hideki Matsuyama in Top 5 After Round 1 (+600)
Not only is Hideki Matsuyama playing well of late, but he's been consistently getting off to strong starts. That's how the 30-year-old has made the cut at 12 of the past 13 tournaments he's played in. And he's shot a score lower than 70 in the opening round eight times during that stretch.
Last weekend, Matsuyama began the AT&T Byron Nelson with a 67, setting the tone for an impressive showing at the event. He shot a 69 or better in each of the four rounds and ended up tied for third. There's a good chance he'll keep playing well as the PGA Championship gets underway.
Matsuyama's lone major win came at the 2021 Masters. He hasn't fared quite as well in the PGA Championship. He has two top-five finishes in the tournament, but he hasn't placed better than 16th in any of the past four years.
But this is a good opportunity for Matsuyama to continue his stellar play and put together a complete tournament. Either way, he should start strong yet again, making it wise to bet on him to be in the top five by the time Thursday is over.
Rory McIlroy to Win the Tournament (+1200)
Need a winner pick for the 2022 PGA Championship? It's time for Rory McIlroy to end that major drought. For the first time since the 2014 PGA Championship, McIlroy is going to win a major and will be victorious in this event for the third time.
McIlroy has been playing some great rounds of late. He came up just short at the Masters last month, finishing second after shooting a 64 in the final round. Then he followed that up by placing fifth at the Wells Fargo Championship two weeks ago, shooting a 68 or better in three of the four rounds.
"I feel good about it all," McIlroy said, per Jim Vertuno of the Associated Press. "I'm certainly in a better place with my game than where I was this time last year."
The PGA Championship has a loaded field, so it's risky to bet on a winner. But if you're going to do so, McIlroy seems like a strong choice. So don't be afraid to put down at least a small wager on the 33-year-old to break through and win his fifth career major.
