Grading 'Hangman' Adam Page's Run as AEW World Champion

Hangman's victory over Omega at Full Gear was the culmination of a years-long journey; the fulfillment of a prophecy he set from day one in AEW. Way back at the New Year's Day 2019 press conference officially launching the company, he promised he would be its first world champion.

He wasn't, but he scratched, clawed and overcame self-doubt to achieve his goal in a triumphant fashion by defeating the measuring stick of AEW.

Unfortunately, the creative that followed did not follow up on the momentum he had coming out of the November 2021 pay-per-view.

Too often over the course of his reign, Page has felt like an afterthought. Sure, he has had extraordinary matches against whomever he was booked against, but other stories, stars and feuds often took precedence over the world title program.

Look no further than CM Punk vs. MJF, a feud that engulfed AEW television over the winter months and overshadowed Page's feud with Cole, which felt like an upper-midcard program rather than a world title rivalry.

Page may have competed against Cole in the final match at Revolution in February but make no mistake about it: Punk vs. MJF in the dog collar bout was that show's real main event. That has been the case far too often since November. Page may be the champion but others are emphasized over him, reducing the world champion to a bit part in the grand scheme of things.

It is almost apropos that Hangman is gearing up to lose his title to Punk at Double or Nothing on May 29, then.

Inconsistent booking and a failure to present Page as the guy in AEW through meaningful angles and storylines have hurt his legitimacy as champion. What was a moment built over two years of television was diminished shortly after by the creative forces' inability to adequately followup up with a plan for him.

None of that is any fault of Page. He has held up his end of the bargain, always displaying the right amount of intensity, aggression, humor and physicality when called for. He has repeatedly delivered between the ropes. Unfortunately for him, the creative support has not been there, hurting his overall presentation and dooming him to a just slightly above-average grade in this category.

Attribute the plus portion of the grade to his great story with Punk ahead of their date over Memorial Day weekend. More of that and this would have been an entirely different grade.

Grade: C+