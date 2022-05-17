Unpacking the Sasha Banks and Naomi Drama: What Happened and What's Next?

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The May 16 edition of WWE Raw looked like any other on paper.

The sell for WWE Hell in a Cell was beginning for big matches like Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins, and Bianca Belair was supposed to find her challenger in the winner of a Six-Pack Challenge featuring Sasha Banks, Naomi, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop.

However, that announced women's match was abruptly scrapped. and the main event was changed to Asuka vs. Lynch.

Rumors throughout the night were proved true by an official statement from WWE:

"When Sasha Banks and Naomi arrived at the arena this afternoon, they were informed of their participation in the main event of tonight's Monday Night Raw.

"During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis' office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk, and walked out.

"They claimed they weren't respected enough as tag team champions. And even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents – even though they'd had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence.

"Monday Night Raw is a scripted live TV show, whose characters are expected to perform the requirements of their contract. We regret we were unable to deliver, as advertised, tonight's main event."

What happened? What could cause such a bold action by two of WWE's longest tenured female wrestlers or this direct statement from the company denouncing them both?