X

    D-Wade, Young Stars Talk Basketball's Future on 'Next 25' Presented by Coinbase

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 16, 2022

    1. CJ McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

    2. Jordan, Irving & Paul Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

    3. Boogie, Luka and the Rest of the NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

    4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

    5. Dwyane Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This NBA Season

    6. OKC’s Russell Westbrook Makes NBA History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

    7. Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

    8. 29 Years Ago Today, Michael Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

    9. Chris Bosh Is Getting His No. 1 Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

    10. Steph Curry Returns to Houston for the First Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

    11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

    12. Step Aside Lakers, Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

    13. LeBron Passes Jordan on All-Time Scoring List, Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

    14. Trae Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka Doncic

    15. LeBron James and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

    16. Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

    17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments and Gifts from Steph Curry

    18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Carmelo Anthony to the Knicks

    19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Superstar DeMarcus Cousins to the Pelicans

    20. The NBA All-Star Game Will Be Competitive Again If the League Raises the Stakes

    Right Arrow Icon

    It's hard to find someone better to talk about the future of basketball—both on and off the court—than Dwyane Wade.

    After all, the Miami Heat legend won three NBA championships and was selected to 13 All-Star Games all while being a fashion connoisseur.

    It is only fitting then that the future Hall of Famer was front and center for a discussion about where the game, media, fashion and more are headed.

    Wade was joined by Scottie Barnes, Tyrese Haliburton, Napheesa Collier and Obi Toppin for the first episode of Next 25 that drops Tuesday.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.