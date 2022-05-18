Complete Guide to the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills

2 of 6

Ben Jared/Getty Images

The Champ is NOT Here

It's news when a major champion doesn't elect to defend a title.

It's even bigger news when that champion is one of the most recognizable players in the sport.

Such is the case with Phil Mickelson, who won an unlikely title at age 50 last year at Kiawah Island, South Carolina, but won't be going for a repeat in Tulsa thanks to the fallout of a running feud with the PGA Tour.

He's the first major champ to not defend since Rory McIlroy missed the Open Championship in 2015 because of an injury, and Mickelson is just the third PGA winner to not return in the last 75 years. Tiger Woods missed the 2008 PGA while rehabbing from knee surgery following his win at the 2007 event at Southern Hills, and Ben Hogan was unable to play in 1949 after suffering significant injuries in a car accident.

But Tiger IS Here

So, about that Woods guy.

Indeed, the 15-time major winner—including four PGA Championships—is back at the site of his win 15 years ago as he continues to search for his game following a car accident in February 2021.

Woods was an attention magnet last month at Augusta, Georgia, when he returned to the Masters for his first competitive tournament since the crash and managed to make the cut with rounds of 71 and 74.

A pair of 78s on the weekend saw him fall to 47th place, but the mere effort won him almost universal praise. The idea that he's feeling better in time for a major being played on a course at which he's won is fueling the buzz even more.

The Career Grand Slam

McIlroy has never won the Masters. Mickelson has never won the U.S. Open.

And Jordan Spieth has never won the PGA Championship.

But unlike the first two players, who'll have to wait a while before getting another crack at their missing pieces, Spieth arrives in Tulsa with a shot at becoming the sixth player in history to win the career Grand Slam.

He'll make his attempt on the heels of a successful post-Masters stretch in which he won the RBC Heritage in a playoff over Patrick Cantlay last month and finished second at the AT&T Byron Nelson, just a shot off the pace of winner Kyoung-Hoon Lee last weekend.

Only Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan, Gene Sarazen and Gary Player have won all four majors.