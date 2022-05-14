NFL Players Who Thrived in Their First Seasons After Being Traded

0 of 7

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

While any trade around the NFL has good intentions, a change of scenery does not always lead to the results hoped for.

In select cases, however, the deal surpasses expectations—even if a player was already an established star. This could be based on a Super Bowl victory, All-Pro selection or other major accolade in the season that immediately followed the trade.

This list is subjective but focused on active players who were dealt since the beginning of the offseason prior to the 2018 campaign.