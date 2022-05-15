1 Veteran Free Agent Who Could Help Each Super Bowl Contender

0 of 9

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

The 2022 NFL offseason has seen an arms race unlike any other, as teams have been more aggressive than usual in beefing up. We've seen trades for Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson, and that's just the major quarterback acquisitions.

J.C. Jackson, Khalil Mack, A.J. Brown, Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams all switched jerseys too.

Yet pressure remains to maximize rosters as the season creeps closer, and some high-quality free agents are still waiting to find a home.

Here's a look at the top Super Bowl favorites based on the latest odds from Draftkings Sportsbook and a free agent who could help each.