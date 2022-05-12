2022 NFL Schedule Leaks: Latest Rumors Ahead of Official Release

Harry How/Getty Images

The NFL has become so big that the mere release of the schedule has become an event in and of itself. The full 2022 regular-season schedule won't be posted until 8 p.m. ET Thursday. However, the league has done an excellent job of dropping morsels of information to build excitement.

Individual game information has slowly been revealed, beginning with last month's announcement of the first Thursday Night Football matchup. The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs will do battle in an AFC West showdown to kick off the TNF series, which will be available for streaming on Amazon this year.

The NFL has also posted its international series for the coming season. In early May, the NFL announced three games slated to be played in London, one in Mexico and the first-ever game in Germany.

The Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals will all play international games in 2022.

The game in Munich represents a big step in the league's efforts to expand into a global market, but some fans may remember that the NFL previously had a presence in Germany with NFL Europe, which ceased in 2007. The league's return should make for an entertaining affair.

While the matchup is less enticing now that Russell Wilson is no longer a member of the Seahawks, European fans will get an up-close look at Tom Brady.

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to open the season with a Thursday night game, as is customary for the defending champion. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints will also visit the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. According to Underhill, the Saints will also play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6.

According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Philadelphia Eagles will play the Detroit Lions in Week 1.

Earlier this week, the NFL announced a Monday Night Football doubleheader for Week 2. Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans will visit Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills at 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. Dalvin Cook and the Minnesota Vikings will visit Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Week 2 slate also appears to feature the Packers in prime time. According to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, Green Bay will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.

According to NBC, the Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off in Week 4 on Sunday Night Football.

We know that the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions will both play on Thanksgiving because that's tradition. According to Brittany Bowen of D210Sports Dallas, the Cowboys will host the Cincinnati Bengals:

According to NewOrleans.Football, the Saints will play the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Eve, which falls on a Saturday. Per McLane, the Eagles will play Dallas on Christmas Eve. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Rams and Denver Broncos will play on Christmas.

While not every matchup has been confirmed or officially announced, here's how everything we've covered looks in schedule format.

NFL 2022 Schedule, Leaks and Rumors

Week 1

TBD at Los Angeles Rams (Thursday opener)

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions

Week 2

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (TNF)

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (SNF)

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills (MNF)

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles (MNF)

Week 4

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints (London)

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF)

Week 5

New York Giants at Green Bay Packers (London)

Week 6

Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints

Week 8

Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars (London)

Week 10

Seattle Seahawks at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Munich)

Week 11

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (Mexico City)

Week 12

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving)

TBD at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)

Week 16

New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams