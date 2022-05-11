Free Agents 49ers Should Pursue After 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers entered May with two of the NFL’s biggest offseason questions looming over them.

Jimmy Garoppolo was not traded during the quarterback carousel that spun at maximum speed at the start of the offseason.

Deebo Samuel was not moved during the 2022 NFL draft despite his request for a trade.

San Francisco’s focus between now and training camp is to find solutions to both situations in order to not let them be distractions as the 2022 NFL season begins.

Samuel’s departure would have a larger impact on the 49ers because the team is already committed to Trey Lance at quarterback for 2022 and beyond.

The 49ers have Nate Sudfeld and 2022 draft pick Brock Purdy to back up Lance if Garoppolo leaves.

San Francisco is not set at wide receiver, if Samuel leaves, which is why it should explore the free-agent market at that position in case a deal gets made.