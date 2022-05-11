Steelers' Potential Trade, Cut Candidates After 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers' first two picks from the 2022 NFL draft could have an impact on veteran players at two positions.

Kenny Pickett's arrival for the quarterback battle with Mitchell Trubisky diminishes any potential role Mason Rudolph would have played during the 2022 season.

Rudolph already proved what he could do on the field during one of Ben Roethlisberger's injury absences.

The 2018 third-round pick could be on the way out before the season begins because of the two quarterbacks in front of him on the depth chart.

Anthony Miller and Miles Boykin were brought in as depth pieces over the last eight months at wide receiver.

Neither player could have a job in Pittsburgh by the time training camp ends because of the selection of George Pickens in the second round.

The Steelers also landed Calvin Austin out of Memphis, who could beat out both veterans for a roster spot alongside Pickens, Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool.