Steelers' Potential Trade, Cut Candidates After 2022 NFL Draft

Steelers' Potential Trade, Cut Candidates After 2022 NFL DraftMay 11, 2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers' first two picks from the 2022 NFL draft could have an impact on veteran players at two positions.
Kenny Pickett's arrival for the quarterback battle with Mitchell Trubisky diminishes any potential role Mason Rudolph would have played during the 2022 season.
Rudolph already proved what he could do on the field during one of Ben Roethlisberger's injury absences.
The 2018 third-round pick could be on the way out before the season begins because of the two quarterbacks in front of him on the depth chart.
Anthony Miller and Miles Boykin were brought in as depth pieces over the last eight months at wide receiver.
Neither player could have a job in Pittsburgh by the time training camp ends because of the selection of George Pickens in the second round.
The Steelers also landed Calvin Austin out of Memphis, who could beat out both veterans for a roster spot alongside Pickens, Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool.
Mason Rudolph
Mason Rudolph's time as a Pittsburgh player should come to an end soon.
The 2018 draft pick had a decent run during the 2019 season, as he went 5-3 with 13 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
Rudolph has not seen much of the field since that run of starts, and he likely will not earn another regular-season snap as a Steelers player.
The writing was on the wall for Rudolph's Pittsburgh tenure when Mitchell Trubisky was signed as a free agent.
Before Kenny Pickett was drafted, Trubisky appeared to be the favorite to replace Ben Roethlisberger.
Trubisky and Pickett will go into training camp as the first two quarterbacks on the depth chart with Rudolph third.
Rudolph does not have a path to playing time in Pittsburgh. He could ask for his release to pursue a backup job elsewhere, or a team with a quarterback need could spend a sixth- or seventh-round pick on him in a trade.
Anthony Miller
Anthony Miller signed with the Steelers in the middle of the 2021 campaign.
Miller produced a single catch for two yards, and he was rarely on the field last season.
Keeping Miller made sense from a depth perspective before the draft process because the Steelers lost JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud.
Miller's likelihood of making the 53-man roster may have been diminished by the draft selections of George Pickens and Calvin Austin.
Mike Tomlin and his staff should be inclined to give the two rookies more chances at wide receiver over Miller and other veterans on the fringe of making the roster.
Pittsburgh has four solid wideouts in Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, Pickens and Austin plus a strong tight end in Pat Freiermuth.
Even if Miller were to make the roster, the chances to have a productive season are low, which is why he may be better off trying to make another roster.
Miles Boykin
Miles Boykin falls under the same category as Anthony Miller.
Boykin signed with the Steelers in the offseason after he had one catch for six yards in his third season with the Baltimore Ravens.
Boykin would have been a nice reclamation project for Tomlin and his staff to work with, but that was likely put on hold after the two draft picks were made at wide receiver.
Boykin had seven touchdown catches in his first two seasons with Baltimore, but he never got over the 300-yard mark in a season because of injuries.
The fourth-year player may make the Steelers roster as the last wide receiver, but like Miller, the opportunities for him could be few and far between.
The best options for Boykin are to either ask for a release, or play well enough in training camp that he attracts interest from teams with less wide receiver depth.