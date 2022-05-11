Eagles' Potential Trade, Cut Candidates After 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have had a busy offseason as they try to build on their 2021 NFL campaign.

It's not hard to generate optimism for a team that made the playoffs under first-year head coach Nick Sirianni last year. Most of the things they've done this offseason have made them better on paper.

Of course, that includes making a big trade for A.J. Brown to give Jalen Hurts another legitimate weapon. It also includes adding Haason Reddick to the pass rush and drafting one of the most athletic marvels in NFL draft history in Jordan Davis.

Those additions and more have the Eagles looking like a threat to win the NFC East. However, the roster is bound to see some additional movement at this point that could include trading away or outright releasing some talent.

As it stands, the Eagles have 87 players under contract, per Spotrac. Whether through trades, releases or moving players to the practice squad, there are many players who will not be on the final 53-man roster.

Here's a look at three higher-profile players the Eagles could move on from.