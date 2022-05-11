Eagles' Potential Trade, Cut Candidates After 2022 NFL DraftMay 11, 2022
Eagles' Potential Trade, Cut Candidates After 2022 NFL Draft
The Philadelphia Eagles have had a busy offseason as they try to build on their 2021 NFL campaign.
It's not hard to generate optimism for a team that made the playoffs under first-year head coach Nick Sirianni last year. Most of the things they've done this offseason have made them better on paper.
Of course, that includes making a big trade for A.J. Brown to give Jalen Hurts another legitimate weapon. It also includes adding Haason Reddick to the pass rush and drafting one of the most athletic marvels in NFL draft history in Jordan Davis.
Those additions and more have the Eagles looking like a threat to win the NFC East. However, the roster is bound to see some additional movement at this point that could include trading away or outright releasing some talent.
As it stands, the Eagles have 87 players under contract, per Spotrac. Whether through trades, releases or moving players to the practice squad, there are many players who will not be on the final 53-man roster.
Here's a look at three higher-profile players the Eagles could move on from.
WR Jalen Reagor
Let's start with the obvious.
Jalen Reagor's tenure with the Eagles has been defined by disappointment. After taking him just before Justin Jefferson in the 2020 draft, he has had two years as a starter to prove he can make an impact.
However, injuries and failed promise have prevented the 23-year-old from stepping into that role. He had just 299 yards and three touchdowns on 57 targets last season and started descending the depth chart as the season wore on.
Philadelphia's moves this offseason have made it clear it is moving on from Reagor. That started last year when it drafted DeVonta Smith in the first round and continued with the trade for A.J. Brown, which signaled the end of the TCU product's chances of starting anywhere but the slot.
Even there the Eagles have better options. Quez Watkins outproduced Reagor last season.
General manager Howie Roseman has publicly backed Reagor, per Zach Berman of The Athletic. However, actions speak louder than words and it wouldn't be surprising to see him get a fresh start somewhere else.
OT Andre Dillard
The Eagles have a rare situation when it comes to the tackle position. They have two high-quality starters and a potential starting left tackle serving as their swing tackle.
There are several teams in the league that aren't fielding even one quality starter at the position. Philly has three.
The problem is that Andre Dillard is clearly a cut below Jordan Mailata, who mans the left spot, and Lane Johnson, who lines up on the right. Still, the 26-year-old did register a 69.6 grade with PFF last season and only gave up one sack on 340 snaps.
Dillard has value with the Eagles as a high-quality backup, but he would provide even more value for a team that needs a starting option at left tackle and missed out on one in the draft.
The Eagles are only on the hook to pay the Washington State product $3.9 million this season so it isn't as though his contract is an albatross. However, they have already turned down his fifth-year option and he doesn't seem to factor into their long-term plans.
Teams should be interested in trading for him, and Philadelphia should be interested in listening.
OT Le'Raven Clark
Dillard isn't the only tackle the Eagles could part ways with. They could save $1 million by cutting Le'Raven Clark, which isn't insignificant for a team that has just $5 million in cap space right now.
Clark was only used sparingly last season. He made one start and appeared in four games but only earned a PFF grade of 61.1 on 74 snaps.
The 29-year-old hasn't been a significant contributor since 2018 when he played 365 snaps and only surrendered two sacks on the Indianapolis Colts' offensive line.
At this point, Clark has shown what he is: a veteran tackle who can be serviceable in a pinch. The problem is the Eagles would be better off rolling with Dillard if that's what they want and Jack Driscoll can also play tackle in a pinch.
At least the 25-year-old Driscoll still has the potential to get better and has the ability to play both guard and tackle.