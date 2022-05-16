1 Trade Every Lottery Team Must Consider If It Wins No. 1 Draft Pick

0 of 13

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

The 2022 NBA draft lottery is Tuesday, and it could change everything for whichever team lands the first overall pick.

In most cases, the squad that secures that top selection should keep it. Cost-controlled players with star potential are hard to come by, and there's a good chance that the lottery winner is in desperate need of a cornerstone. Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith Jr., Paolo Banchero and Jaden Ivey all fit that description.

Then again, a team that suddenly finds itself in possession of such a coveted asset might want to explore the return packages it could generate in a trade. That's especially true of clubs with win-now timelines, which helps explain why we've seen the No. 1 pick traded twice in the last eight drafts.

Where we can't concoct a reason for the lottery winner to trade out of the No. 1 spot, we'll cook up a related deal—one that clears minutes for a rookie or balances out the roster. Most of these will be improbable and ambitious. Some of them will hurt your brain.

Hopefully, all of them crank up the anticipation for one of the most exciting days on the NBA calendar.