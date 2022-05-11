Raiders' Potential Trade, Cut Candidates After 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

The 2022 offseason has been a transformational one for the Las Vegas Raiders.

It started with a change at the top, as the organization went from interim head coach Rich Bisaccia to Josh McDaniels and swapped out Mike Mayock as the general manager for Dave Ziegler.

The new duo in charge has already made a serious impact on the roster. Big trades for Davante Adams and Rock Ya-Sin and signing Chandler Jones have remade the Raiders roster and put a tremendous amount of support around newly extended quarterback Derek Carr.

However, Ziegler and McDaniels' job isn't finished yet. Most of the offseason has been about player acquisition, but the Raiders now have 86 players under contract, per Spotrac.

That number will need to come down to 53 by the time the season kicks off. That means several players are going to be either be cut or traded by the end of the season.

Here are three names to watch who could be on the chopping block given the team's moves this offseason.