Dodgers' Early-Season Takeaways After 1st Month of Season

0 of 3

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made the postseason nine years in a row, and after another flashy offseason that saw them add superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman in free agency, they are once again looking like one of baseball's elite teams.

The starting rotation has been the biggest catalyst for their early success, with young starters Walker Buehler, Julio Urias and Tony Gonsolin all throwing the ball well alongside future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw, who returned on a one-year deal.

However, it hasn't all been good, and the early struggles of 37-year-old Justin Turner are especially concerning.

Ahead, we've taken a closer look at the Dodgers' biggest early takeaways of the 2022 season.