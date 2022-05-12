Ranking Warriors' Priorities for 2022 NBA Free Agency

1 of 3

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

While Jordan Poole wasn't named this season's Most Improved Player—he shockingly didn't even crack the top three—it would be hard to argue that many players showed more growth over the course of this campaign.

Last season, it took him multiple months and a G League deployment before he was able to lock down a regular rotation role. This year, he has vaulted to third on the offensive pecking order while flashing handles, off-ball movements and volume shooting that all look like they were lifted from Stephen Curry's personal bag of tricks.

After averaging 18.5 points in the regular season, Poole pumped it up to 21.9 through his first nine career playoff games. More impressively, he simultaneously elevated his efficiency, too. Entering Wednesday, his postseason shooting slash sits at a Curry-esque 54.3/43.6/89.7.

Poole is extension-eligible this offseason, and a nine-figure contract feels imminent. While the Warriors could wait to pay him until next summer when he enters restricted free agency, they risk both hurting this relationship and letting the market ink him to a contract offer sheet with team-unfriendly terms. The smart move is probably paying him now and positioning him at (or at least near) the center of their next chapter.