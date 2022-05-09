Free Agents Raiders Should Pursue After 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Elsa/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are a team with championship aspirations. While they're entering a new era with general manager Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels, they're also coming off a playoff campaign and a win-now trade to acquire wideout Davante Adams.

Adams, who played college ball with quarterback Derek Carr at Fresno State, instantly makes the Raiders offense better. However, getting him cost Las Vegas first- and second-round picks in this year's draft. The Raiders still made six selections over draft weekend, but only one of them (third-round pick Dylan Parham) came before Day 3.

The Raiders still have a few needs worth addressing, and they should dive back into the free-agent pool before training camp. They only have $5.6 million in cap space remaining, though, so they'll need to consider budget options and/or find a way to create more cap room.

With this in mind, let's examine three available veterans who would make sense for Las Vegas after the draft.