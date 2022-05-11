The Most Overrated NFL Teams Heading into the 2022 Season

2 of 6

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

One AFC North team is in for a rude awakening in 2022. Pinning down exactly which franchise it'll be is difficult since the Cincinnati Bengals just made the Super Bowl and the other contenders can say they're improved.

The team with the weakest argument appears to be the Baltimore Ravens.

The Cleveland Browns upgraded their biggest weakness from quarterback Baker Mayfield to Deshaun Watson, and Pittsburgh is hoping its change from Ben Roethlisberger to Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett brings a new energy to the beleaguered offense.

If Watson plays all season for Cleveland, the Browns will be Super Bowl contenders. Pittsburgh is also consistently pesky regardless of how well its quarterback plays.

Baltimore, with a win line of 9.5 and Super Bowl odds of +2200, also has a case it improved. The offensive line will be significantly better thanks to the return of Ronnie Stanley and additions of Tyler Linderbaum and Morgan Moses.



The defense should also benefit from a healthy Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey at cornerback. New defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald must prove he's an upgrade over his predecessor, Don Martindale, but the unit has impressive veteran talent.

Nevertheless, the Ravens look overrated when the Bengals are projected to win 10 games and Steelers are at just 7.5.

Baltimore's decision to roll into the dead part of the offseason without a true No. 1 receiver is stunning. 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman was a good prospect but was far from a Justin Jefferson-level rookie. Trading Marquise Brown one year before he had leverage for a contract extension capped the ceiling of this offense significantly.

Although Brown had turned into more of a possession threat for Jackson than a consistent deep force, his speed was a factor in loosening up defensive fronts. Everyone within the Ravens' passing ecosystem benefited from the threat of his speed, much like how the running backs benefit from quarterback Lamar Jackson's gravity as a runner.

Not a single presence Baltimore can replicate Brown's track record or skill set.

Instead, the Ravens will trot out the worst receiving corps in the NFL once again. The pressure on Jackson to dominate with a ground-heavy approach is greater than ever. Defenses will key on Greg Roman's predictable scheme and get enough stops to keep the Ravens from reaching the potential the rest of the roster has.