Best and Worst Booking Decisions of WWE WrestleMania Backlash Match Card Results

Credit: WWE.com

Understanding why WWE did something doesn't mean that makes it okay. Omos is a giant who towers over nearly every person on the roster and has destroyed mostly everyone who has stepped in his path.

What good does it do, then, to have him lose to Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania clean, then get punked out for a good portion of this rematch and require assistance multiple times from MVP in order to win?

That is how you destroy the mystique of someone. When they are no better than anyone else, they're no longer unique.

Yes, WWE gave Lashley the original win to pop the crowd and make him look like a big deal. Yes, Omos won this one in part to make them "even" with each other, and used MVP's help because he's a heel, so that will get you to boo him and not respect him. Plus, it keeps Lashley looking strong.

But was Lashley in any danger of looking weak if he had just failed to beat this giant?

It was a predictable outcome that ultimately accomplishes nothing but to stretch this feud out anymore, and one thing WWE doesn't need any more of is feuds that overextend their welcome.

At the end of this storyline, Omos will probably look worse than he did heading into WrestleMania and Lashley will have gained no more credibility than where he was months ago, but will have lost the mouthpiece manager who got him to reach this next level.