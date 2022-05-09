Free Agents Eagles Should Pursue After 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

The Philadelphia Eagles may have used only five picks in the 2022 NFL draft, but they still addressed some of the biggest holes on their roster. And of course, they swung one blockbuster trade that could take their offense to another level during the upcoming season.

Instead of using its second first-round selection (No. 18 overall), Philadelphia sent it to the Tennessee Titans as part of a package to acquire star wide receiver A.J. Brown. Now, the Eagles' receiving corps has Brown and DeVonta Smith as a pair of explosive playmakers.

Philadelphia used three of its five picks on defensive players, most notably Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis, who was drafted at No. 13 overall. The Eagles also added a center (Nebraska's Cam Jurgens) and a tight end (SMU's Grant Calcaterra) to add some needed depth at those offensive positions.

However, Philadelphia's roster likely isn't finalized. There are some other areas that the team could improve, and there are notable free agents remaining on the market and plenty of time to sign them before training camp begins later this summer.

Here's a look at several free agents who the Eagles may still want to consider signing this offseason.