Kentucky Derby 2022: Final Results, Standings, Payouts and Replay Highlights

Rich Strike struck it rich for everyone involved with the 2022 Kentucky Derby winner.

The horse that entered into the Derby field on Friday after Etheral Road scratched surged down the inside of the track to become one of the most unlikely winners in the event's history.

Rich Strike closed at 80-1 odds on the Derby lines. He was as high as 99-1 when he was entered into the 20-horse field.

The ultimate long shot captured the $1.8 million purse for his owners, trainer Eric Reed and jockey Sonny Leon. The victory was the first Derby win for Reed and Leon.

Rich Strike outpaced two of the favored horses down the final few lengths at Churchill Downs. Epicenter and Zandon ended up second and third after they were passed by the long shot winner.

Kentucky Derby Results

1. Rich Strike

2. Epicenter

3. Zandon

4. Simplification

5. Mo Donegal

6. Barber Road

7. Tawny Port

8. Smile Happy

9. Tiz the Bomb

10. Zozos

11. Classic Causeway

12. Taiba

13. Crown Pride

14. Happy Jack

15. Messier

16. White Abarrio

17. Charge It

18. Cyberknife

19. Pioneer of Medina

20. Summer of Tomorrow

Epicenter and Zandon appeared to be in a two-horse race to cross the finish line in first.

The two horses were among the favorites to win the race before the gates dropped at Churchill Downs.

Rich Strike surged down the inside lane out of nowhere to get past the two strong three-year-old horses.

Jockey Sonny Leon navigated Rich Strike from the outside starting post to the inside lane over the 1 1/4 miles in order to make the final push.

Rich Strike was not expected to be in the Kentucky Derby before Friday morning. He was entered into the field after Etheral Road was a late scratch.

Rich Strike did not have a terrific build-up to the first leg of the Triple Crown. He took third and fourth in back-to-back synthetic turf races in March and April.

Before Rich Strike took first, Summer of Tomorrow led the field at a blistering hot pace around the Louisville track.

The favored horses started to lead the pack after the halfway mark. That set the stage for an apparent battle between Epicenter and Zandon.

Then one of the unlikeliest final pushes in horse racing history occurred and Rich Strike made anyone who bet on him rich in two minutes.

A $2 bet on Rich Strike would have paid out $163.60. Rich Strike's 80-1 odds made the payouts for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets remarkably high.

An exacta bet with Rich Strike and Epicenter would have paid out $4,101.20 if you placed $2 on the slip.

A trifecta including Rich Strike, Epicenter and Zandon would have paid out $14,870.70 and a superfecta with those three horses and fourth-place finisher Simplification would have produced a $321,500.10 payout.

Rich Strike will now get ready to go after the Triple Crown at the Preakness Stakes two weeks from now at Pimlico Race Course.