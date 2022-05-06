AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 6

0 of 4

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on May 6.

This week's show aired with a special start time of 5:30 PM EST, so fans had to tune in extra early to see the action from Friday's episode as it aired on TNT.

AEW has been bringing in talents from Japan to hype up the Forbidden Door event coming up on June 26, and this week continued that trend with Konosuke Takeshita making the trip to the U.S. to battle Jay Lethal.

Tony Storm teamed up with fellow former WWE Superstar Ruby Soho to take on the duo of Dr. Britt Baker DMD and her heavy, Jamie Hayter.

JD Drake fought an uphill battle against Hook, and Yuka Sakazaki returned to AEW TV to face Riho in a qualifying match for the Owen Hart Cup.

Let's look at everything that happened on this week's episode of Rampage.