The 5 Best Landing Spots for Projected No. 1 NHL Pick Shane Wright

The 2022 NHL draft lottery will be held Tuesday to determine the draft order for the 16 non-playoff clubs. At stake is the opportunity for one of the top-11 seeds to receive the first overall selection.

Shane Wright of the Kingston Frontenacs in the Ontario Hockey League remains the favorite to be chosen with that selection. Scouts have lauded the 18-year-old center's complete game. On Jan. 12, TSN's director of scouting Craig Button compared the youngster to Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron.

Wright has the potential to become a foundation player for a rebuilding club such as the Arizona Coyotes or Montreal Canadiens. He could also become an important piece for the Seattle Kraken as they come out of their inaugural season and build for the future.

While Wright could be a great addition for each of those eligible 11 seeds, some of them would be better fits for the promising youngster than others. Some would provide him with a less pressured environment to develop his talents. Others would give him the opportunity to play close to home with other rising young stars or alongside experienced veterans to show him the ropes.

Here's our take on his five best destinations. If you agree or disagree with our choices, feel free to express your thoughts in the comments section below.