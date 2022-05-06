2022 NFL Draft: Every Team's Best-Value Selection

2 of 32

B/R Rank: No. 17

The Atlanta Falcons may have gotten one of the best steals of the 2022 draft after they landed the B/R Scouting Department's No. 1 quarterback and a top-20 prospect overall in the third round.

Desmond Ridder spent the last four seasons as a starter for Cincinnati and is coming off a fantastic senior season. He racked up 3,334 passing yards and 30 touchdowns while adding another 355 yards and six scores on the ground.

Ridder doesn't have a great frame for a pro quarterback—tipping the scales at just 211 pounds despite measuring up at over 6'3"—but he makes up for that with his competitiveness, elite athleticism, arm strength, movement and football IQ.

Despite his on-field success—he made history by leading the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff, making them the first Group of Five program to reach it—and superb traits, there were some doubts about his ability to translate his game to the pros.

Ridder ended up being the second signal-caller taken, but there was a massive gap between him and Kenny Pickett, the No. 20 overall pick. The quarterback wasn't pleased about his fall, saying it "shouldn't have taken this long" to receive a call.

The Cincinnati star may have dropped because he tends to miss some easy throws and can get into trouble trying to make something happen when nothing's there. He has notably improved when it comes to standing in the pocket and finding the open man, however, and has played in an advanced offense that should help him from the jump.

Expect Ridder to push veteran Marcus Mariota for the starting job this offseason, creating a real quarterback competition to fill the void left by the Matt Ryan trade.