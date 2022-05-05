2022 Kentucky Derby: Choosing the Best Picks Among Top Contenders

2 of 2

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Zandon

Of the seven horses in the field for this year’s Derby who have raced on a wet track, three have won in those conditions. That list includes Zandon, the chalk favorite after drawing the favorable No. 10 gate Monday.

Gate 10 has produced the second-most Derby winners all-time, after No. 5. With potential muddy conditions on Saturday, Zandon won’t have to jostle at the inside post.

And if Zandon does fall behind, he’s proven he can step into the closer role.

Zandon arrives in Louisville fresh off a Blue Grass Stakes win, a race that saw him dead last among 11 horses after three-quarters of a mile before he came back for the victory.

He has two wins and four finishes in the money in his four career starts; his trainer, Chad Brown, is looking for his first title.

Jockey Flavien Prat has two Triple Crown wins under his belt, with Country House in the 2019 Kentucky Derby and Rombauer in the 2021 Preakness Stakes.

Epicenter

Another of the three horses running at Churchill Downs who has won on a wet track, Epicenter is also well-positioned to contend on Saturday. In fact, he may well have been the favorite after Monday’s post position draw, but his gate, No. 3, hasn’t produced a winner since 1998’s Real Quiet and does so only 5.4 percent of the time, per statistics compiled by the Derby.

Epicenter’s previous win on a wet track, rated as good, came at none other than Churchill Downs.

The bay colt comes into Saturday’s race off back-to-back victories at the Risen Star Stakes and Louisiana Derby. Trained by Steve Asmussen, the all-time winningest trainer in North America, the three-year-old has four wins in six starts. Despite his impressive resume, Asmussen is looking for his first Derby victory. He has two second-place and two third-place finishes.

Mo Donegal

Though Mo Donegal doesn’t have a history of being a mudder, he’s still one of the better dark horses to bet in this year’s race.

Racing from the inside post with 10-1 odds, Mo Donegal has nevertheless proven that he has what it takes to upset the favorite. He bested top Derby favorite Zandon in December’s Remsen Stakes and last month notched another win at the Wood Memorial Stakes.

The last horse to win from gate No. 1 was Ferdinand in 1986, and that post position has historically produced a winner 8.7 percent of the time.

The bay colt is one of three Todd Pletcher-trained horses in this year’s field.

“From a pedigree perspective, Mo Donegal has the breeding to relish the Kentucky Derby’s 1 1/4-mile distance,” writes J. Keeler Johnson for Twin Spires. Mo Donegal’s sire Uncle Mo fathered Nyquist, who won the 2016 Derby. The sire of his dam, Callingmissbrown, is Pulpit, who won the 1 1/8-mile Blue Grass Stakes and finished fourth in the Kentucky Derby.