Kentucky Derby Field 2022: Entries List, Betting Lines and Picks

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Based on the top three betting favorites, the smart money at this point in the week is on Zandon, Epicenter or Messier to take the lead down the stretch and cross the finish line first.

For bettors with ice water in their veins, the pick might be Zandon, but for those that aren't as sure, maybe the best option is going with a place bet with either of the top three.

A good idea for a show bet might be Taiba, who used to be trained by Baffert, but is now trained by Tim Yakteen.

Taiba upset Messier last month and came in first at the Santa Anita Derby to qualify for the 148th Run for the Roses.

"It’s the hand that was dealt us," Yakteen told Jim Chairusmi of the Wall Street Journal. "We were fortunate to run [Taiba] in the Santa Anita Derby and find out he is an exceptionally gifted horse. We always knew he was talented."

As with any race of this caliber, there is always room for doubt on which horse crossing the finish line first.

The experts chose Zandon, but there is always a good chance for a surprise colt to break free and pull off the upset.

Mo Donegal drew the rail, but it's a horst that might fit that bill.

Trained by Hall of Famer and two-time Derby winner Todd Pletcher and ridden by jockey Ortiz Jr., Mo Donegal has a real shot at Churchill Downs.

"He didn't win his first race, but he came charging from behind just like he does now," CEO of Donegal Racing Jerry Crawford told Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register. "If he's in contact with the leaders, turning for him, and he's got a seam ahead of him, then it could be a big day."

Another sleeper pick is Tiz the Bomb, currently sitting at 30-1 odds.

If the Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turfway Park winner does manage to finish first, it will be the colt's first grade-one victory and give trainer Kenny McPeek, who is zero for six in the Derby, his first win.

"Any horse that makes a million dollars the way he’s done it up to now, this horse has every bit of a chance,” McPeek told Jessie Oswald of the NKyTribune.

Win: Zandon

Place: Taiba

Show: Epicenter