Way-Too-Early Bold Predictions for the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals have until July 15 to come to a long-term extension with Jessie Bates III after using the franchise tag on him this offseason.

It's an interesting situation to monitor. On one hand, the 25-year-old safety has been instrumental in the culture shift that has taken place in Cincinnati over the past few seasons. In 2020, he was named to PFF's All-Pro team, and while his numbers were down in 2021, he still provided stability and continuity in the secondary.

Those positive traits haven't resulted in a contract extension yet, though. The Bengals have broken out the checkbook for Alex Cappa and La'el Collins but have yet to make a commitment to Bates beyond 2022.

Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported that Bates is unlikely to return in 2023 if he plays on the tag this season.

While the Bengals could let Bates play out the season and wait for the compensatory-pick formula to help them out, it also stands to reason they would listen to trade offers.

If that's the case, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Eagles pursue the safety. Philadelphia had been linked to Tyrann Mathieu before he signed with the New Orleans Saints, and it has an obvious need at safety.

The Eagles should be competitive in the NFC East, and by the middle of the season they might feel that adding a safety of Bates' caliber would make them a lock for the playoffs.