Fantasy Football 2022: Early Mock Draft, Sleepers After NFL Draft

0 of 3

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The search is on to find the next Ja'Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith, or even the next Amon-Ra St. Brown from the 2022 NFL rookie class.

Chase and Smith were important figures from the start for their respective offenses in 2021, while St. Brown was one of the most reliable fantasy football players in the final month of the regular season.

The easy way to complete that search is to point to Drake London, Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jameson Williams as the next great fantasy football stars.

As we know from experience, some fantasy sleepers emerge out of nowhere to become our favorite fantasy football surprises, especially if they end up on your teams.

A few second-round picks could work their way on to the fantasy radar before drafts begin in earnest in mid-August.

Christian Watson could have a high catch volume with the Green Bay Packers, while Kenneth Walker III enters a favorable situation for a running back in Seattle.