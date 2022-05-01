Fantasy Football 2022: Early Mock Draft, Sleepers After NFL Draft

Fantasy Football 2022: Early Mock Draft, Sleepers After NFL DraftMay 1, 2022
The search is on to find the next Ja'Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith, or even the next Amon-Ra St. Brown from the 2022 NFL rookie class.
Chase and Smith were important figures from the start for their respective offenses in 2021, while St. Brown was one of the most reliable fantasy football players in the final month of the regular season.
The easy way to complete that search is to point to Drake London, Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jameson Williams as the next great fantasy football stars.
As we know from experience, some fantasy sleepers emerge out of nowhere to become our favorite fantasy football surprises, especially if they end up on your teams.
A few second-round picks could work their way on to the fantasy radar before drafts begin in earnest in mid-August.
Christian Watson could have a high catch volume with the Green Bay Packers, while Kenneth Walker III enters a favorable situation for a running back in Seattle.
Early 2022 Fantasy Football Mock Draft
First Round
1. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis
2. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee
3. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina
4. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota
5. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
6. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
7. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati
8. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh
9. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati
10. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland
Second Round
11. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota
12. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver
13. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans
14. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas
15. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco
16. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City
17. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore
18. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas
19. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo
20. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington
Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay
Christian Watson may not grab the fantasy football attention like the four wide receivers chosen in the top 12, but he could make a similar impact as them.
Watson's ceiling is a high-volume No. 1 wide receiver inside the Green Bay Packers offense.
That potential may not appear until the middle of the season because he needs to get down his chemistry with Aaron Rodgers.
Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard have the built-in chemistry with Rodgers, and Sammy Watkins could be utilized in the early part of the season to get off to a strong start.
Watson could work his up the depth chart with a strong training camp and preseason. It is worth noting that not a single player will replace the Davante Adams-sized gap in the Packers' production in the passing game.
At 6'4", Watson may turn into an ideal red-zone target for Rodgers. That could differentiate him from the other wide receivers on the Packers roster and the rookie crop of wideouts.
Watson is a mid-to-late-round selection in fantasy football drafts right now because we do not know what his exact spot on the depth chart will be, but if he impresses early in training camp, his stock could surge.
Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle
Kenneth Walker III might break training camp as the Seattle Seahawks' starting running back.
Seattle has had trouble filling that role over the last few years because Chris Carson has not been able to stay healthy.
The Seahawks need a healthy productive running back to provide protection for whomever lands the starting quarterback job.
Drew Lock and Geno Smith are the top quarterbacks on the depth chart right now, but that could change before training camp.
Walker will be important in any potential break down of the Seattle offense. The Seahawks need a consistent contributor from that spot to have a balanced offense.
The new starting quarterback could throw the ball up to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but opposing defenses will key in on the wide receivers from the start to force the Seahawks to beat them with a balanced approach.
Walker was in the mix for the Heisman Trophy for a long amount of the college football season. He had 1,636 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns at Michigan State.
Walker also recorded 13 rushing scores two seasons ago at Wake Forest before he transferred into the Big Ten.
He proved in two different collegiate stops that he can be a touchdown machine, and that is exactly what Seattle needs out of the position.
Once Walker's role is defined in training camp, we should have a better idea of where he will land in fantasy football drafts, but he could be a popular pick come August.