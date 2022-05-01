Kentucky Derby 2022 Odds: Latest Lines for Top Contenders and Dark Horses

0 of 4

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Triple Crown season is nearly here for horse racing, and there's no better way to kick it off than with the Kentucky Derby, which is approaching its 148th running. On Saturday, 20 horses will enter the gates at Churchill Downs, and after 1¼ miles, one will emerge victorious.

This year, there's no early overwhelming favorite to win the Run for the Roses. It should be a deep, competitive field, and several horses could have strong odds to win even as the race draws closer.

It isn't yet known which horses will be taking part in the 2022 Kentucky Derby. However, the field is beginning to take shape based on recent results.

Here's a look at the latest early odds for the Derby, along with several horses to watch this week.