Fantasy Football 2022: Dynasty Rookie Rankings, 1st-Round Mock After NFL Draft

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

The 2022 NFL draft is in the books, and even if your team didn’t select the player you wanted, there’s still hope for you to look forward to rooting for your favorite—on your dynasty team.

With a draft that was unusually deep on wide receiver talent, there are plenty of wideouts you can feel good about selecting in the first round of your dynasty draft.

In fact, of the top 10 overall rookies, eight of them are wideouts, per FantasyPros rankings.

Two running backs, the New York Jets’ Breece Hall and the Seattle Seahawks’ Kenneth Walker III, also land in the top 10.

The No. 1 rookie quarterback is the Tennessee Titans’ Malik Willis, but if you play in a 12-team league, he should be the only one to come off the board in Round 1, if any do.

Tight end Trey McBride falls outside the top 15 in the rankings, and while it’s possible someone looks at him in the first round of your rookie draft, there’s better value elsewhere, especially since he’s coming into an offense that already features Zach Ertz.

Let’s take a closer look at the rankings for the top rookies in 12-team dynasty leagues using PPR (points-per-reception) scoring. Then, we’ll simulate a 12-team first-round mock draft.