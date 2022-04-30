Fantasy Football 2022: Dynasty Rookie Rankings, 1st-Round Mock After NFL Draft

Fantasy Football 2022: Dynasty Rookie Rankings, 1st-Round Mock After NFL DraftApril 30, 2022
The 2022 NFL draft is in the books, and even if your team didn’t select the player you wanted, there’s still hope for you to look forward to rooting for your favorite—on your dynasty team.
With a draft that was unusually deep on wide receiver talent, there are plenty of wideouts you can feel good about selecting in the first round of your dynasty draft.
In fact, of the top 10 overall rookies, eight of them are wideouts, per FantasyPros rankings.
Two running backs, the New York Jets’ Breece Hall and the Seattle Seahawks’ Kenneth Walker III, also land in the top 10.
The No. 1 rookie quarterback is the Tennessee Titans’ Malik Willis, but if you play in a 12-team league, he should be the only one to come off the board in Round 1, if any do.
Tight end Trey McBride falls outside the top 15 in the rankings, and while it’s possible someone looks at him in the first round of your rookie draft, there’s better value elsewhere, especially since he’s coming into an offense that already features Zach Ertz.
Let’s take a closer look at the rankings for the top rookies in 12-team dynasty leagues using PPR (points-per-reception) scoring. Then, we’ll simulate a 12-team first-round mock draft.
Dynasty Rookie Rankings
1. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets (RB1)
2. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons (WR1)
3. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets (WR2)
4. Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions (WR3)
5. Treylon Burks, WR, Tennessee Titans (WR4)
6. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks (RB2)
7. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans (WR5)
8. Skyy Moore, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (WR6)
9. Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers (WR7)
10. Jahan Dotson, WR, Washington Commanders (WR8)
11. George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers (WR9)
12. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills (RB3)
13. David Bell, WR, Cleveland Browns (WR10)
14. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (RB4)
15. Malik Willis, QB, Tennessee Titans (QB1)
16. Alec Pierce, WR, Indianapolis Colts (WR11)
17. John Metchie, WR, Houston Texans (WR12)
18. Trey McBride, TE, Arizona Cardinals (TE1)
19. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers (QB2)
20. Isaiah Spiller, RB, Los Angeles Chargers (RB5)
21. Jalen Tolbert, WR, Dallas Cowboys (WR13)
22. Desmond Ridder, QB, Atlanta Falcons (QB3)
23. Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, New York Giants (WR14)
24. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington Commanders (RB6)
25. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans (RB7)
Full dynasty rankings can be found at FantasyPros.
First-Round Mock Draft
A rookies-only 12-team first-round mock draft run via FantasyPros’ mock draft simulator produced the following results:
1.01: WR Treylon Burks
1.02: RB Breece Hall
1.03: WR Drake London
1.04: WR Garrett Wilson
1.05: RB Kenneth Walker III
1.06: RB Isaiah Spiller
1.07: WR Jameson Williams
1.08: WR Chris Olave
1.09: WR George Pickens
1.10: WR Jahan Dotson
1.11: QB Malik Willis
1.12: WR Skyy Moore
It's highly likely that Breece Hall will be the first player off the board in your league's draft, given his consensus ranking as 1.01 in this class, and that your league will follow more closely to the rankings.
Of course, it all depends on which positions of strength the managers in your league already have and in which areas they're looking to strengthen their team long-term.
Interestingly, when a second 12-team all-rookie mock draft was run, once again a wideout, this time Drake London, was selected No. 1 overall. (In this second mock draft, Breece Hall was taken 1.03.)
It took three mock draft attempts for Hall to be the first player taken off the board, followed by Garrett Wilson and Treylon Burks at Nos. 2 and 3 overall. After that, however, he was the first player drafted in the next two drafts, or three out of five times.
All dynasty rookie rankings via FantasyPros and current as of April 30