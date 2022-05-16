Stars 2022 Free Agents, Draft Targets, Offseason Guide After NHL Playoff Loss

2 of 3

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

The Stars already featured a pretty well-rounded prospect group but one area that could use a depth boost is right-shot defensemen.

Here are a few names Dallas could target in Round 1 of the 2022 NHL draft on July 7:

Seamus Casey, RHD, University of Michigan (NCAA)

Seamus Casey is a U.S. National Development Team product set to join the powerhouse Michigan program. He blends impressive high-end speed with small-area quickness that allows him to jump into the rush with ease. He's more of a playmaker at this stage with a still-developing shot.

The main knock against the 18-year-old Florida native is his size (5'10", 162 pounds). He'll definitely need to add some more weight during his time with the Wolverines, and it would be helpful if he enjoys another growth spurt to hit the six-foot mark.

Casey's offensive skill creates more potential for reward than any risk associated with his lack of an ideal frame at this stage of development. He had 33 points (five goals and 28 assists) in 47 games with the USNDT and should benefit from two or three years with the Wolverines.

Ryan Chesley, RHD, University of Minnesota (NCAA)

Ryan Chesley, another USNDT standout, is further along in his physical development (6'0", 195 pounds) and has shown impressive defensive ability, both in terms of protecting the net and starting breakouts. It gives him a high floor as a prospect on the fast track toward the NHL.

What the 18-year-old has lacked so far is playmaking vision in the offensive zone. He tallied just 18 assists in 53 appearances for the national development team. That's the area where he'll want to showcase some steady improvement when he joins the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Chesley isn't tracking toward becoming an elite offensive producer, but even modest growth in that area paired with his defensive skill set could make him a second-pair defenseman for a long time. He could be ready as early as 2023, though an extra college season beyond that wouldn't hurt.