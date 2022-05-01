Predicting Biggest Buyers in 2022 NBA Free Agency

0 of 5

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Like location in the real-estate world, timing is everything in NBA free agency.

A summer bristling with both difference-making free agents and gobs of cap space is basketball's version of an oceanfront estate.

The 2022 offseason, though, is more like a rundown building in need of some serious TLC. The right buyer with the right vision can get a lot of mileage out of it, but good luck getting the market to erupt.

According to Spotrac, only five teams are projected to have cap space this summer, although more could create it with some financial gymnastics. Even if that happens, though, the number of shoppers with substantial cash to spend will be slim, which is probably just as well, since even the top free agents—Zach LaVine, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Bradley Beal—all come with question marks attached.

All of that said, players of significance will swap jerseys this summer, and a few are capable of shifting the basketball landscape. Let's spotlight the potential (relatively) big buyers.